Kylie and Jason Kelce Reveal Why They Named Fourth Daughter Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne; Find Here

Kylie Kelce just welcomed her fourth daughter with husband Jason Kelce, and the story behind baby Finnley’s name is melting hearts. Born on March 30, Finnley 'Finn' Anne Kelce officially joins big sisters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. But according to Kylie, Finnley almost had a very different name, and for a little while, no name at all.

Speaking on her podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Kylie shared that she and Jason didn’t actually settle on a name until they were filling out the hospital discharge papers. “For the first 24 hours of her life, she did not have a name,” Kylie said. “She was baby girl Kelce for a minute, and I considered just letting that one roll.”

The couple had a handful of options on the table, but none of them ended up being the final pick. Among the top contenders were Collette, which they thought could be shortened to the sweet nickname Collie; Georgie, although Kylie couldn’t find a longer version she truly liked; and Winnifred, a name that would have led to the nickname Freddie, one Kylie thought sounded especially badass for a girl.

Ultimately, they circled back to a name they had once considered for Elliotte, which is Finnley. As for the middle name Anne, Kylie explained it’s a tribute to several family members, including her grandmother and sister. Finnley does break the Kelce family’s “T” name trend (Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett), but Kylie has no regrets. “She is very much a Finn,” she said. And to anyone debating their name choices online? Kylie gently shut it down with, “I totally respect your opinion… but I actually don’t care. And I mean that in the most loving and respectful way.”

The sweetest part? Uncle Travis Kelce already has a nickname for the newest Kelce girl: “Little Muffin.” Whether you’re team Collie or firmly in the Finn camp, one thing’s for sure that the Kelces know how to pick adorable baby names. Welcome to the world, Finn!

