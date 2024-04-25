Courteney Cox Reveals Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid Broke Up With Her During Therapy Session: 'I Did Not See It Coming'

Actress Courteney Cox shared that her longtime partner, Johnny McDaid, broke up with her five years ago during their first joint therapy session. She really struggled to cope with it, but eventually, she came out much stronger and wiser.

“It was really intense, the Friends star said on the Minnie Questions podcast Wednesday. “We parted ways in therapy. I didn’t know it was coming.” She also said that the actress was also engaged to McDaid at that time.

The actress went on to say that the duo had initially started therapy sessions to talk about our boundaries and what they could and couldn’t accept about each other," she shared. However, McDaid broke up with the Friends star within the first minute of their conversation. Cox further added that she was devastated and deeply hurt since the spit came as a surprise for her.

More details about Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid

Cox and McDaid started their relationship in late 2013. They got engaged nine months later, but called it off in late 2015. However, Cox defended the musician, calling him an incredible human being who was in that much pain in the relationship at the time.

Furthermore, Courteney Cox shared that there were so many issues she had to deal with that she had to protect herself emotionally. The Cougar Town star insisted that she didn't react angrily. Instead, she looked inward and did the most work on herself. Cox shares her 19-year-old daughter, Coco, with ex-husband David Arquette, whom she was married to from 1999 to 2012.

What did Courteney Cox learn from her separation from Johnny McDaid?

Courtney Cox said that she learned how to reclaim her inner voice and honor her boundaries in a much better way after the split. Furthermore, she also focused on her healing and spent time self-reflecting on her life and her needs accordingly. The actress is now grateful for the brief split because their relationship was different once they got back together. She actually went ahead and called her breakup a life-changing decision for both of them.

“It really taught me how I operated in the world; what were the things from my childhood that I needed,” Cox said, “Whether it was to be adored by men, things that I didn’t know how to let go, to be in a relationship, to not take things personally, my boundaries. I just went into myself.”

On the work front, Cox is back to work filming her new ABC series, titled Cougar Town .

