Did Lauren Graham Say Matthew Perry Was ‘Almost’ But Not ‘Technically’ A Boyfriend? Actress Clears Air

The bond that Matthew Perry and Lauren Graham shared was a deep friendship to cherish. The 57-year-old actress opened up at Lincoln Theater, where she spoke about her book of essays Have I Told You This Already? Graham spoke at the Lincoln Theater in Washington DC. This has been reported by ET and Deadline. What did the actress say about the FRIENDS star? Find out.

Did Lauren Graham call Matthew Perry an ‘almost’ boyfriend?

Yes. The Gilmore Girls actress started off by calling Perry a “friend and a constant”. She also said, "While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life," and added how their friendship was undergoing a tumultuous phase and Perry had, "just come back into my life last year." Graham also added how Perry gifted her a pickleball set for her birthday. She reminisced and said, "He's like really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, 'Be older.'" Graham has had a long-term romantic relationship. She has been allegedly in a long relationship with her Parenthood co-star Peter Krause from 2010-2021. However Perry had also been associated with names like Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Patrow and Yasmine Bleeth when it came to dating.

When did Matthew Perry pass away?

It was October 28, 2023 when the FRIENDS star was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54-years-old back then. An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of death was acute effects of ketamine. Jennifer Aniston had also asked people to “celebrate him” during the Critics Choice Awards. While everyone misses Matthew Perry, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

