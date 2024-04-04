Dax Shepard Melts Hearts with a Gentle Kiss on Wife Kristen Bell's Cheek on Easter Vacation; see PICS

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard added some Southern charm to their Easter celebrations this year!

The duo took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos from their Easter trip. While they didn't disclose the exact location of their holiday, both wrote it as somewhere in the south. Shepard even shared some activities that their family and friends enjoyed together to mark the holiday celebrations.

“Easter in the South was a delight,” he wrote in his caption. “Showed Gamma Jane how to find a podcast, showed Rhonda that the picture of her hydrangeas I took two Easters ago are now tattooed on my arm. So grateful for the hospitality. captioned the star. Similarly, Bell wrote on her post: “A very grateful Easter in the south. The first two photos shared by Bell were selfies of herself and her husband, where they were all dressed up for Easter Sunday. The second snap was of

Shepard gives his wife an adorable kiss on the cheek. The rest of the photos in the carousel were of Bell possibly trying to find the hidden Easter eggs, and carrying a brown basket, followed by a picture of all the members holding their Easter eggs in their baskets.

Bell also added a video of Shepard staring off into the distance as he holds a drink, and makes a face as he takes a sip out of the glass. Take a look at the post below.

The couple revealed that they love to celebrate holidays like Easter

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March 2019, the couple shared that while they love to celebrate major holidays like Easter, they keep it real with their kids when it comes to mythical creatures like the Easter bunny and they love to have family come over and enjoy together.

“We don’t do any white lying, for better or worse. If they want the truth, they get the truth,” Shepard told PEOPLE at the time.

He continued, “They know how babies are made, they know that Santa Claus is us, they know that a giant rabbit doesn’t break into the house and leave them chocolate in April every year.”

The couple also shares two daughters together, whose pictures were not included in this post.Moreover, they prefer to keep their daughters’ faces hidden on social media.

More about the couple's secret to their lasting marriage

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in October, 2013 in an intimate wedding ceremony and have two daughters. The secret to a healthy and long marriage, according to Bell, is always finding common ground between the two. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor shared her thoughts on her marriage and said

“Common goals, seek them out. Our kids are a common goal, right?” The actor pointed out this in reference to the couple’s two daughters, 10-year-old Lincoln and 8-year-old Delta.

“People are like, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t be able to work with my husband or wife or partner,’” she explained. “For me, I want another common goal with him. I respect him so much creatively. I have so much trust in him. Of course, I want him to be my director or my scene partner.”

Bell further said that another factor that adds to her lasting marriage is to maintain a “deep sense of respect” for her spouse while respectfully resolving conflict.

“Understanding that your partner used to be a little person is the best thing you can do,” she continued. "Sometimes, if we’re ever on the verge of a fight, one of us will say—it’s usually Dax—'I'm feeling like 8-year-old Dax right now.’ And I’m able to see him like I see my kids, which is in a very different way and go, ‘Oh yeah, you’re a little person that had trauma and triggers, and it’s not about me.’”

The actor went on to remark, “If I could change my behavior in a way that benefits our relationship, why wouldn’t I do that?"

