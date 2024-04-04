King Charles Aides Under Fire for Allowing Him To Make THIS 'Strange’ Move on Easter

Britain's King Charles III appeared in front of the public after a long time since his news of a cancer diagnosis. However, Aides, serving the monarch, faced criticism for allowing him to make a very strange move on Easter Sunday. Although the monarch appeared visibly happy and much better than expected during the event at Windsor Castle, Charles indulged in handshakes with well-wishers and several other visitors, drawing disapproval from renowned royal commentator Angela Levin. Levin pointed out the risk associated with such close physical contact, especially since enforcing pandemic precautions and Charles ill health.

While some people viewed his move as an act of warmth, others, including broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, expressed concerns about the potential spread of germs due to the physical contact in light of the current context and situation.

Royal commentator Angela Levin's and Eamonn Holmes viewpoints in detail

Royal commentator Angela Levin went ahead and shared her thoughts about the event in detail.

“He looked much better; his eyes were sparkling and he was obviously extremely happy to be there,” Levin said, according to GB News. “What I felt was very strange was that he went afterwards to talk to a huge number of people who came to see him and to shake hands with them,” she added.

“I think since all these pandemics, you don’t want to shake hands with anyone; be careful. How could they let him do that?” she went on to say.

Furthermore, broadcaster Eamonn Holmes disapproved of it too. “That’s not wise for you, for me, for anybody,” Holmes said. “I mean, you’re spreading germs. When I brought out my autobiography 17 years ago, I went to all these shops all around the country, and I don’t think I’ve ever been so ill. People are shaking hands, it’s asking for trouble." He added.

More details about the Easter event at The Windsor Castle

Royal commentator Angela Levin also added that even Queen Camilla was at the event and she too shook hands with well-wishers but she wore gloves. However, King Charles' move was rather unnecessary, she feels.

King Charles' appearance at the event was a significant one after his cancer diagnosis, It came shortly after Kate Middleton learned that she too had been diagnosed with cancer after her abdominal surgery. The princess confirmed that she had started a course of preventive chemotherapy.

We wish a speedy recovery to the members of the Royal family and hope they return to their happy and healthy selves as soon as possible.

