Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returing To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say

Undeniably, Kate Middleton has been the center of attention in the U.K. media since her absence from royal duties and events following abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024, and the Photoshop post drama with her kids for the occasion of Mother's Day on social media, which prompted an apology from Kate.

As per recent updates, Kate Middleton might address her health upon resuming public duties. Insiders suggest the couple plans to share details about her surgery and recovery at their discretion. Let's take a minute and find out more details about this recent update about Middleton.

What does the recent update about Kate Middleton say?

According to a fresh report from The Sunday Times, the couple will share details about Middleton's surgery and recovery but on their own timeline.

“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements," a royal source told the outlet. "If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

A friend added: “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”

On January 17, 2024, it was first announced by Kensington Palace that Kate had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" and would not be participating in royal duties until after Easter.

The statement was reiterated weeks ago when a spokesperson for the royal stated, "It was made very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales would be out until after Easter, and updates from Kensington Palace would only be provided when something significant occurred."

A friend reportedly in touch with the royal couple amid Kate's recovery informed the U.K. outlet that “It’s not that they didn’t think there would be lots of speculation and interest, but they had confidence that people would give them the space they asked for, which they did for about a month.”

Is there a tentative date for Kate Middleton's return?

According to The Sunday Times, Kate's potential return date may not be until April 17, coinciding with the end of her children's school break. In recent weeks, Middleton has been spotted at Lambrook, the school attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Despite the drama caused by the social media photo, a new family photo of their youngest son, Prince Louis, is expected to be released by Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 23, 2024, on his 6th birthday. However, the decision regarding whether Kate will take the photo herself or with a professional photographer will be made later.

