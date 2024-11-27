DCU Actor Steve Agee Says He "Worked More Days Than Anybody Else" on The Suicide Squad

Creature Commandos star Steve Agee recently revealed that his involvement in The Suicide Squad extended far beyond his role as John Economos. Surprisingly, he spent more days on set than Margot Robbie, performing motion capture for King Shark.

Agee initially played John Economos as a minor character in The Suicide Squad, contributing comic relief as a tech specialist working for Amanda Waller. However, his larger contribution to the film came as the motion capture performer for King Shark, the lovable, anthropomorphic shark with superhuman strength. "I think I worked more days than anybody else on the movie, including Margot, and that was mostly King Shark," Agee shared in an interview with GamesRadar+.

Though Economos' role seemed minor at first, the character became pivotal in Peacemaker and will now appear in Creature Commandos, officially making him part of the new DCU. Agee admitted he was surprised by the character's continued relevance, saying, "When [James Gunn] said we were doing a spin-off for Peacemaker and that Economos was part of it, I was shocked, honestly."

While Economos thrives in the DCU, King Shark's fate remains unclear. Given the eccentric nature of Creature Commandos—featuring characters like a radioactive skeleton and the Bride of Frankenstein—some fans speculate there’s room for the super-strong shark in future projects.

Steve Agee’s journey from minor roles to becoming a consistent presence in the DCU highlights James Gunn’s knack for reviving overlooked characters. Fans can catch Creature Commandos on Max starting December 5, with Peacemakerseason 2 and Superman: Legacy set to release in 2025. For now, Agee seems ready to embrace whatever surprises the DCU throws his way.

