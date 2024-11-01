James Gunn Opens Up About DCU’s Approach Towards Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho; Deets

James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most highly anticipated projects set to be released soon. And why wouldn’t it be? It is the first official DC Universe film that not only focuses on the Man of Steel but also introduces a variety of other characters from the pages of Detective Comics, one of whom happens to be Metamorpho.

This iconic and familiar character from the comics has always intrigued DC fans. Now, with his introduction into the universe being built by the Guardians of the Galaxy director, it is incredibly exciting to imagine how this character will be brought to life on the big screen.

While many assumed Metamorpho might be a heavy CGI character, the CEO of DCU, James Gunn—who co-chairs the new franchise with Peter Safran—offered a fresh perspective to eager fans.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the acclaimed director responded to a fan who asked if Metamorpho would be a CGI character or if audiences would see a more practical take on him.

James Gunn replied, confirming that Metamorpho would feature a "practical" costume in the movie.

For those unfamiliar, Metamorpho will be played by Anthony Carrigan, whose previous credits include another well-regarded DC project, Gotham. In that series, Carrigan portrayed the character Victor Zsasz.

Meanwhile, the first DCU film, Superman: Legacy, will star David Corenswet as the new Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan taking on the role of Lois Lane.

The versatile actor from Mad Max: Fury Road, Nicholas Hoult, will be seen playing the role of Lex Luthor, Superman's arch-nemesis, while Isabela Merced will take to the skies as the powerful Hawkgirl.

Other cast members include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, as well as Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, with Wendell Pierce portraying the Daily Planet editor, Perry White.

Mikaela Hoover and Skyler Gisondo will also appear in the film, playing Cat Grant and Jimmy Olsen, respectively.

As for the character of Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho, he was mutated and gained the ability to manipulate his body with elastic and transmutative powers. He has the capability to combine solid, liquid, and gas forms to create complex compounds or reshape them into new forms.

