Dead Boy Detectives TRAILER: Jayden Revri And George Rexstrew Solve Mysteries Of Ghosts And Dead; WATCH

Dead Boy Detectives is all set to release on Netflix by the end of this month. The streaming platform dropped its trailer on Wednesday, unveiling the world of ghosts to the audience. While the preview looks promising and could keep the viewers hooked to the screens, for those who are fans of mysteries and fantasy, the show is bringing all of it together.

The show is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Vertigo comics. The trailer deals with some of the visuals containing blood and screams and shows the light moments where the characters will be dealing with dark comedic scenes.

What Will Be The Plot Of Dead Boy Detectives?

Since the series was first announced in November 2022, Netflix has kept fans in anticipation. However, at the time, the makers did not reveal much about the plot of the upcoming show. With the trailer up on the internet, Netflix also revealed the synopsis.

It reads, “Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together—including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself.”

The synopsis by IMDB reads: Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine decided not to enter the afterlife but to stay on Earth and investigate crimes involving supernatural elements.

Cast And Production Of The Series

Dead Boy Detectives in 2022 was picked up by the DC studios, but after the studios were led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the studios dropped the series. Soon after, the makers found a home with Netflix and, in collaboration with The Sandman Productions, in early 2023. The show revolves around the dark humor of Jayden Revri and George Rexstrew.

Kassius Nelson, Yuyu Kitamura, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, Jenn Lyon, David Iacono, and Ruth Connell will join Revri and Rexstrew for the adventure. The showrunners, Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz, gave it a go for a television run, while Greg Berlanti, Jeremy Carver, and Sarah Schechter have been serving as producers. Dead Boy Detectives will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 25.

