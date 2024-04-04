Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Week 1 Box Office India: Monster film netts solid Rs 55.5 crores in 1st 7 days

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had a solid first week at the Indian Box Office as it netted around Rs 55.50 crores. The movie opened strong courtesy the good Friday, dropped slightly on Saturday, consolidated on Sunday and then kept raking in good numbers over the weekdays. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be eyeing a Rs 28-30 crores second week in India to take its total to around Rs 83-85 crores and then it will be about how much it adds after the 2 Eid releases take away its performing screens.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Emerges A Hit As It Netts Rs 55.5 Crores In India In Week 1

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has comfortably outgrossed Godzilla vs Kong that released in 2021 when box office in India was just getting back to normal. The monster-verse certainly has a dedicated cinema going audience in the country, especially down south. The movie was the most preferred of all the competing releases, be it Crew, Tillu Square or Aadujeevitham. To note, the latter two are massive hits and the former is a resounding success too.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is A Global Phenomenon And Chases Dune 2 For The Throne

The monster film is a certified hit in India and it is no different in other countries that it has released in. The global biz is being propelled by North America and China. The movie will cross 300 million dollars over the second weekend and what it essentially aims is to top Dune 2 to become the highest grossing film of the year so far, although it will be an uphill task.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 12.50 crores 2 Rs 11.65 crores 3 Rs 13 crores 4 Rs 6 crores 5 Rs 4.75 crores 6 Rs 4 crores 7 Rs 3.60 crores Total Rs 55.50 crores nett in 7 days

Watch the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The story of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues from where Godzilla vs Kong ends. Kong sets base in Hollow Earth after the defeat of Mechagodzilla while Godzilla maintains peace between humans and titans. Kong summons Godzilla to fight a force, deep within Hollow Earth, that challenges not just their existence but also the human race. Will the duo be able to protect the planet from this evil force forms the crux of the film.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire In Theatres

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or through digital means.

Have you watched the monster epic yet?

ALSO READ: Crew Box Office India Week 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film netts Rs 44 crores in its first 7 days