Will Gillian Anderson Reprise Her Role on The X-Files? Here's What the Sex Education Actress Has to Say

Gillian Anderson talks about her reprised role on The X-Files

Actress Gillian Anderson made her appearance on the Today show on Wednesday. According to a report by Deadline, Anderson talked about Ryan Coogler‘s rumored reboot of the long-running sci-fi series.

“It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen,” Anderson shared.

“Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen,” she further added while speaking about director Ryan Coogler.

She also called The X-Files director “a bit of a genius.” The actress said that “there’s a chance [a reboot will] happen.”

She added, “Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”

Gillian portrayed the role of FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files which aired from 1992 to 2002 garnering appreciation from all corners.

Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson’s upcoming Netflix film Scoop will be released on April 5 this Friday.

Ryan Coogler talks about The X-Files

The sci-fi series X-Files premiered in 1993 with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starring as FBI Special Agents Mulder and Scully, respectively. For 11 seasons, the duo investigated cases involving the paranormal. Carter said the show would be totally different today as “we’re steeped in conspiracies.”

According to the Deadline report, Anderson appeared in a two-season revival of the series, which ran on Fox from 2016 to 2018. In addition, The original series also led to two feature film spinoffs, The X-Files in 1998 and The X-Files: I Want to Believe in 2008.

Most recently, Coogler co-wrote and directed the film he released following up to Black Panther titled Wakanda Forever. The critically acclaimed film received recognition on the awards circuit, including five Oscar nominations.

