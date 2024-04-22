Deadpool And Wolverine TRAILER: Ultimate Anti-Heroes Team Up To Save The World; DETAILS Inside

The action-packed trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine promises a dynamic duo!

Marvel’s two infamous anti-heroes are joining forces, and it seems like the brooding loner Wolverine and the easy-going Deadpool make up for the perfect pairing! Check out the new trailer here!

The Deadpool and Wolverine trailer looks thrilling!

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine have been part of the MCU for quite a while, but this film is the first for them as a team. The trailer starts off with Deadpool meeting a discontent Wolverine, drinking his worries at the bar.

The IMDB description of the film reads, “Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.”

Apparently, Jackman’s character is hesitant to return just yet, but Deadpool finally gets him on board by almost threatening him, and they gear up to fight off a common enemy! It’s an MCU universe, so you can expect tons of cinematic action and fight sequences!

Ryan Reynolds shares the new trailer

The one and only Deadpool himself took to Instagram and shared his work with die-hard MCU and Deadpool fans. "Found the guy who killed Bambi's mom. #DeadpoolAndWolverine #LFG," he captioned it.

He previously made a pun about Hugh Jackman getting his nails done for the upcoming movie. He wrote, “Hugh got his nails done for this,” he wrote in the caption.

The film Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 26!