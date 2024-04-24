Gayle Rankin, the 34-year-old Scottish actor, has been the talk of Tinseltown. She takes the role of Sally Bowles in the revived Broadway Cabaret, previously played by Jill Haworth in the iconic Broadway production. Based on John Van Druten's 1951 play I Am a Camera, the American musical Cabaret features lyrics by Fred Ebb, music by John Kander, and a book by Joe Masteroff.

“The cabaret is a place of hope," said Rankin in conversation with CBS News. “And I think it's why all of these really extraordinary beings descend on it, and how that hope is dashed and broken and destroyed,” she further added.

The Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also stars Eddie Redmayne as The Emcee, previously portrayed by Joel Grey in the 1966 and 1987 Broadway productions. “It shows the hope, the joy, the aspiration, but it shows how progress can be taken from you, and we can regress,” said Redmayne to CBS News.

While Rankin is sending quite the ripples across the industry with the return of the iconic musical to Broadway, she is also set to appear in the second season of HBO’s House of the Dragon. Here’s all you need to know about the actor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Gayle Rankin’s Personal Life

Born in 1989 in Paisley, Rankin was the younger of two sisters and grew up in Eaglesham and Kilmaurs. She finished her sixth form at the Dance School of Scotland at Knightswood Secondary School after attending Mearns Castle High School. Rankin, at the age of 17, became the first Scottish student at the Juilliard School in New York City, having won a scholarship to study there. In addition, she received an international fellowship to study in Sydney, Australia.

Gayle Rankin’s Career

Rankin’s not-very-long filmography has an interesting range of work. Though Rankin made her debut in 2012 with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 201 was the year of her breakthrough. She appeared in the Netflix series Glow which was renewed for three seasons, starred in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film The Meyerowitz Stories, and also featured in The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, all in the same year of 2017.

The following year, she starred in Stephanie Laing-directed Irreplaceable You, In a Relationship, and Her Smell. Other films that she shined in include Blown the Man Down (2019), The Climb (2019), Worth (2020), Men (2022), and Bad Things (2023). Other shows she appeared in include HBO’s 2020 period drama series Perry Mason and the 2022 sci-fi series Kindred.

Last year in April, HBO announced that Rankin had been roped in for the role of Alys Rivers, a healer and resident of Harrenhal, in the upcoming House of the Dragon Season 2. Based on the novel Fire & Blood, the inspiration for House of the Dragon, Alys is a witch who develops mystical visions and rises to prominence in the Targaryen Green faction.

On the Broadway front, Rankin has previously played Fräulein Kost in the 2014 revival of Cabaret.

ALSO READ: Cabaret At The Kitkat Club: Eddie Redmayne And Gayle Rankin Teams Up For Iconic Broadway Musical