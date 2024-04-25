Who Is Cassandra Nova? All We Know About Antagonist Seen In Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Marvel Studios has released the second trailer for the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine film. The trailer is longer than two minutes but contains a lot of fascinating easter eggs. This Wolverine "let down his entire world," according to the teaser.

The trailer sums up Old Man Logan exactly. However, he may be younger now, so the event has to have happened recently. Once more, it's possible that this isn't the Wolverine from the Old Man Logan universe but a relatively alternate version of him. The film's primary antagonist, Cassandra Nova, is shown in greater detail in this trailer. Emma Corrin portrays Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier's twin sister, often known as Professor X.

Who is Cassandra Nova in Marvel?

Cassandra Nova, who made her debut in the pages of Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's highly regarded New X-Men, is not a mutant; instead, she is a Mummudrai, a being from the Astral Plane that appears to be the opposite of a host.

She came into the world with Charles Xavier in the womb to assume his body, but after absorbing his abilities, she could imitate his human form and utilize it as a model to create her own. Cassandra tried to choke Charles in the womb once she formed, but he killed her physical form with a psychic blast in return. Nevertheless, the stillborn body's cells survived in sufficient quantities for her to regenerate. She starts destroying everything Xavier holds dear because she believes that she and Charles are the only actual beings in the universe.

An adult, Cassandra Nova, plans her retaliation, using Sentinels to wipe out the mutant island of Genosha and murder half of the mutant population on Earth. Afterward, she attacks the X-Men and switches Xavier's body with Cerebra. Emma Frost breaks Xavier's neck in retribution for the Genoshia attack before he can confess he is imprisoned in Nova's body. The Nova then shoots him, taking possession of his body at that point.

In his role as Xavier, Nova exposes the lifelong mutant activist as a mutant and discloses the X-Men's purpose in sowing discord on Earth before leading the Shi'ar empire into space. To regain her original form, Nova breaks the mind of the Shi'ar Majestrix Lilandra, Xavier's longtime love, and returns to Earth with the Shi'ar army. Her last appearance was in the pages of Marauders, where Cassandra was imprisoned millions of years ago by Emma and Kate Pryde.

Although all indications point to Cassandra Nova being the enigmatic lady we see in the Deadpool 3 teaser, the character has not yet been named in the trailer. It's unclear whether this will be the mythical Shi'ar creature from the comics or if the movie will approach the character more simplified, perhaps by turning her into a Xavier-like character. In other news, it is also highly rumored that Patrick Stewart will be making an appearance, though this still needs to be confirmed.

How does Corin's character fit in the movie?

Although it's unclear how precisely Cassandra Nova will fit into the story, it's important to remember that it might have disastrous effects on one of the supporting characters: Fan favorite Negasonic Teenage Warhead from Deadpool.

In the early Cassandra Nova storylines, Negasonic Teenage Warhead made his comic debut as an X-Men student possessing the ability to see into the future. This is one of his few comic appearances. Emma Frost is teaching her in Genosha, but she is killed explicitly in Cassandra Nova's genocide. The character would be resurrected during the Necrosha event, gradually modifying her look to resemble her film version more closely, even though she later reappeared as a hallucination of the traumatized Emma.

Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine in a yellow suit is seen for the first time, bringing the character's recognizable appearance from the X-Men comic books into a live-action movie. In 2000, the first X-Men film made fun of the notion that Wolverine would dress this way during a sequence in which he lamented his costume. Another figure asks, "What would you prefer, yellow spandex?"

Additionally, Deadpool made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Deadpool & Wolverine after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, which held the film rights to X-Men and Deadpool. The teaser released on Monday reveals several references to the more prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as what appears to be a massive Ant-Man helmet and Deadpool and Wolverine leaping into what looks to be one of Doctor Strange's portals.

The teaser also included a veiled joke referencing Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in true Deadpool fashion. "Cocaine is the one thing that Feige said is off limits," Deadpool asserts, addressing worries that Disney may dilute the R-rated series. Deadpool smashed the camera earlier this month at CinemaCon during a sneak peek of the movie, saying, "Suck it, Fox! I'm headed to Disneyland."

