Should Kevin Durand's The Blob Be In Deadpool and Wolverine? Here's What Actor Has To Say

The MCU is moving towards a significant expansion, introducing numerous mutants to the big screen. Along with Deadpool and Wolverine, some of the most beloved characters from Fox's X-Men series will also be making an appearance.

Kevin Durand, who plays the Blob, has expressed optimism about his role. Keep reading to discover what the Legion actor had to say about the upcoming Marvel film set to be released this year.

Kevin Durand about the Blob

If you have been following Fox’s mutant franchise, you might have already watched the 2009 movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Telling the origin tale of Hugh Jackman’s blazing character Wolverine, the movie also introduced a few more mutants from the comics.

One of which was the Blob, who was played by Kevin Durand.

Although he was never seen after that entry in the world of mutants, the actor has shown interest in playing the character again in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

As the trailer has shown a number of mutants from the old franchise coming back to the big screen, Durand's appearance is even more likely.

Moreover, he was also being considered to reprise the role of the Blob for the 2013 movie, The Wolverine, again starring Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada, and more acclaimed actors.

Talking about his mutant character, Kevin Durand, during an interview about his recent horror movie, Universal’s Abigail stated that he once had hope that a solo Blob movie would happen, which would be a spin-off movie. The Real Steel star was even high with hopes that he would at least have another chance to star in the second Wolverine film.

“I really should be (in Deadpool & Wolverine) because I remember when we were doing the scenes in Wolverine, he just kept saying, ‘You’re going to end up with your own movie,’ and he really wanted me to come back and do the next Wolverine,” Durand expressed.

He then added, “The Blob was going to be the sumo wrestling champion in Japan when he goes to Tokyo but it never panned out. I’m game. I’m always game.”

Kevin Durand’s Blob

In revisiting the narrative of Wolverine's origin story, it is worth noting that Kevin Durand portrayed one of the mercenaries under the employ of William Stryker. During the initial portion of the film, Durand's character, known as Blob, exhibits extraordinary powers that grant him immense strength, enabling him to halt the progress of a tank's launch.

Nevertheless, as the movie progresses, he is depicted in a different setting, specifically a fighting ring, where he assumes his comic-accurate appearance as an excessively overweight mutant engaged in combat with Wolverine.

