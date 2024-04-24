Hollywood recently upped its game in offering unique experiences to moviegoers, and one of the ways they have done this is with themed popcorn buckets which became a huge hit and this trend gained traction with the release of Dune: Part Two, where custom popcorn buckets became in demand. Marvel Studios is taking things one step further with a special tie-in feature for this upcoming release.

Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement over the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, which is set to be released on July 26th. Inspired by the success of the exclusive Dune popcorn bucket, Marvel Studios is planning its special merchandise item for the upcoming film. Even President Kevin Feige also loved this idea.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine Have Popcorn Bucket?

Popcorn buckets have been around for a while. Dune: Part Two started the trend. Even the new Garfield movie is teasing its own collectible buckets for popcorn. Is Deadpool & Wolverine also going to apply the same strategy to bring more audience to the theaters?

Regarding this, Ryan Reynolds had earlier hinted, saying "Wait until you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket in a tweet. Even, Kevin Feige teased fans with details about the addition of a specially designed popcorn bucket.

At CinemaCon, Feige jokingly said that he just loved the idea of popcorn bucket and how it is "taking over the world."

"I love the popcorn buckets that are taking over the world. I love a popcorn bucket that can capture the zeitgeist and go viral. We have asked Deadpool himself - and I do talk about these characters as if they're real because they're real to me - we've asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for 'Deadpool and Wolverine.'"

He also added that he is excited to give fans some experience of buckets "designed by Deadpool:"

"And I don't want to spoil it, but I will say there are some movies that inadvertently make crude and rude popcorn buckets, and then there are popcorn buckets designed by Deadpool. And I look forward to all of you experiencing that for yourself."

Deadpool & Wolverine Director Teased Deadpool’s Popcorn Bucket

According to director Shawn Levy, the popcorn buckets going to be a real hit. “The popcorn bucket, I’m going to say nothing except that that might be one of the greatest strokes of genius that Ryan Reynolds has had on this movie, and you’ll just have to wait and see,” Levy told Collider.

The upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine has recently dropped a new trailer for the film and several heroes and villains are rumored to be making an appearance in the movie. Hugh Jackman is returning to the silver screen as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated MCU film and the only Marvel Studios release this year will hit the big screen on July 26, 2024.

