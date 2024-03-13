Did CBS Stop Stephen Colbert From Showing Kristen Stewart's Rolling Stone Cover On-Air? Host Reveals As Actress Calls Haters 'Sexist And Homophobic'

Kristen Stewart is giving it back to the haters of her latest Rolling Stone cover.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on March 11, the 33-year-old actress called out the critics for their negative reaction to her cover after host Stephen Colbert revealed that CBS had requested that he not show the cover on the show, which he anyway did.

“Now before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it's a perfectly lovely cover. We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought that it would not be a good idea for us to show this and I understand why,” Colbert said before turning the controversial cover in question towards the audience.

Amid deafening cheers from the live crowd, the host informed Stewart, the cover girl sitting in front of him, that she “look better in a jockstrap than I ever did.”

Kristen Stewart calls critics of her latest Rolling Stone cover ‘Sexist and Homophobic’

On the Rolling Stone cover, Stewart can be seen posing in a black vest and a white jockstrap with her hand inside of the garment.

Advertisement

When Colbert asked Stewart about the backlash to the cover, she replied, “Well, okay, let's keep this light. You know, I think it's a little um…well, it's a little ironic because I feel like I've seen, like, a lot of male public hair on the cover of things.”

She continued, “I've seen, like a lot of hands in pants and like, unbuttoned. I think there's a certain over-acknowledgment of a female sexuality that had its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

Speaking on behalf of Stewart, Colbert said, “I've certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter,” to which the Twilight star added, “It's [her cover] not remotely explicit.”

Additionally, the duo engaged in an elaborate conversation about female sexuality on Tuesday's episode of the show, with Stephan Colbert saying, “I think it violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you're presenting it here.”

Stewart agreed, “Yes because female sexuality isn't supposed to actually want anything but to be had. And that feels like it's protruding in a way that might be annoying.”

Later on in the show, Stewart, who came out as gay in 2017 in a Saturday Night Live monologue, also said about her controversial Rolling Stone cover that she wanted it to be the “gayest f****** thing you've ever seen in your life.”

About Love Lies Bleeding — Kristen Stewart’s latest project

Stewart made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as a part of her press rounds for her latest film Love Lies Bleeding, which released on March 8.

The movie, produced by arthouse production company A24, is a revenge thriller film that follows the ill-fated romance between Stewart’s Lou, a gym manager, and Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder.

Besides Stewart, the film stars Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, Katy O’Brien, Jena Malone, and more in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler And Pedro Pascal To Appear In Ari Aster's Eddington? Here's What Report Says