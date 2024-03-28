Seth Meyers Gets a 'Lesbian Makeover' From Kristen Stewart; See the Hilarious Segment Here

Kristen Stewart is one of the most bold and impeccable actresses out there. She became a household name after her role in the mega-hit Twilight series. The actress often makes headlines for her bold statements and often breaks stereotypes. Similarly, this time Kristen Stewart had a fun twist at the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers. On a recent episode of the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers, Kristen Stewart was seen giving host Seth Meyers a lesbian makeover in a fun segment.

Kristen Stewart gives Seth Meyers a lesbian makeover

Kristen Stewart couldn’t miss the chance to give Seth Meyers a makeover. The Twilight actress recently appeared on the popular show the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers, where, during the segment Day Drinking, Stewart decided to give Meyers a lesbian makeover.

The showmakers shared a clip last night where the audience could see the phenomenal makeover. In the clip, Meyers kicked off the segment by handing the Love Lives Bleeding star a Panic Room cocktail, a mix of energy drinks, an espresso martini, and a tic tac, in place of a Xanax. The show wrapped up with the host getting a makeover. Check it out below.

He even dubbed Stewart as both an icon and a talented actress. Meyers then quipped, "Alright, Kristen Stewart. I've got all these accessories and outfits ready to go, so I'm counting on you to make me into an icon." The TV host then simply asked the Twilight star to give him a makeover. He playfully urged Stewart to introduce him. She responded with humor, saying, "Seth, are you ready to come out?"

Meyers emerged in style, wearing a jacket, black pants, and frameless glasses. Stewart playfully added a hat. He remarked, "Do you not feel cooler than ever?" Meyers replied with jest. "I feel like I've returned to myself."

Seth Meyers also gave Kristen Stewart a Twilight-inspired drink

In the same segment of the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers, Kristen Stewart was offered a Twilight-inspired drink. As the clip began for the segment Day Drinking, the show’s host, Seth Meyers, offered Stewart a Bloody Mary in honor of her film series Twilight, in which she played the role of Bella Swan along with her co-star and ex-partner Robert Pattinson, who played the lead character of Edward Cullen.

After receiving the beverage, Stewart made a fun request to Meyers and said, “You better be giving me blood for this.” To which Meyers replied and confessed that he hadn’t watched the film and asked her not to give him spoilers.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart was last seen in her latest film, Love Lives Bleeding, which was released on March 8, 2024.

