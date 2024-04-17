The hip-hop world has been making news recently because of the ongoing back-and-forth between the rappers Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross, among others since October 2023. But, what made headlines is Kendrick Lamar joining Future and Metro Boomin in March for Like That, the trio's latest No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

With Like That, Lamar took a dig at both Cole and Drake. So where did it all start? The ongoing disses trace back a few months before the release of Like That.

J. Cole refers to him, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar as “big three” in First Person Shooter

In October 2023, Cole and Drake released First Person Shooter which is a part of Drake's studio album For All the Dogs. In the song, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Cole effectively refers to Drake and Kendrick Lamar as the "big three." The lyrics of the song go as, "Love when they argue the hardest MC," he raps. "Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

Kendrick Lamar in collaboration with Metro Boomin and Future addressed it with Like That

In March this year, Lamar responded to Cole's "big three" remark with Like That, a song included on Metro Boomin and Future's joint album We Don't Trust You. Taking a dig at Cole’s remark, Lamar sings, “motherf*** the big three," adding "It's just big me.”

Responding to Cole’s song, the lyrics of Like That further read, “f*** sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.” Adding to this, Lamar targetted Drake, seemingly drawing comparisons between himself and Prince and his opponent to Michael Jackson, simultaneously dissing Drake's "best work."

He also seems to refer to Drake's album For All the Dogs in the same stanza as Lamar raps, “What? I'm really like that/And your best work is a light pack/N****, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N***, bum. For all your dogs gettin' buried/ That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary.”

J. Cole took a dig at Kendrick Lamar with his surprise release Might Delete Later

A song called 7 Minute Drill from Cole's surprise album Might Delete Later, released in early April, was a clear jab at Lamar, labeling his 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers as "tragic" and insinuating that Lamar's album To Pimp a Butterfly was uninteresting.

Cole’s rap verses read: “He still doin’ shows, but fell off like the Simpsons/ Your first s--- was classic, your last s*** was tragic/ Your second s*** put n**** to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third s*** was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine/ Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead/ How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want somethin’ with me.”

However, the song was taken down from all streaming services days later. Two days after its release, at his Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, the Grammy-winning rapper apologized for dissing Lamar. He said that “downplayed” Lamar’s and “his greatness.” He further mentioned that it “disrupts his f***ing peace.”

As per a video shot by an audience member at the festival, he said, “I felt so conflicted because I’m like, bro, I don’t really feel no way. But the world wanna see blood… So I say all of that to say, in my spirit of trying to get this music out, I ain’t gonna lie to y’all, I moved in a way that I spiritually feel bad on. I try to like, jab my n**** back. I try to keep it friendly, but at the end of the day, when I listen to it and when it comes out and I see the talk, that s*** don’t sit right with my spirit.”

Future and Metro Boomin released another joint album taking a dig at Drake

A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and even Cole himself made appearances on Future and Metro Boomin's follow-up album, which was released just a few days after Cole backed off from his diss track about Lamar. Since then, several reports claim that the lyric seems to allude to his previous relationship with Drake.

Additionally, Rocky seems to be hinting at Drake's lingering emotions for Rihanna by referring to her as "bad girl RiRi" on the song Show of Hands, as was previously reported. This is in response to fans' perceptions that Drake poked fun at Rocky in his album For All the Dogs.

Drake responds with allegedly leaked diss track Push Ups

Though Drake has not acknowledged its veracity, a diss tune called Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50), which Rolling Stone claims was posted on social media on April 13, surfaced. DJ Akademiks debuted the song in CDQ after some followers on social media initially thought it was AI.

The song has been leaked in several versions. Drizzy calls Lamar a "pipsqueak," claims that he wears "size 7 mens" shoes, and seems to be making fun of his past pop collaborations with Taylor Swift and Maroon 5.

The song, according to fans, appears to be directed at Ross ("Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy"), Future, Metro Boomin ("Metro, shut yo ho ass up and make some drums"), and a few other people.

Rick Ross was quick to respond with Champagne Moments

Ross took only a few hours to counter Drake with a diss single, drawing backlash on social media. The first tease for the song Champagne Moments appeared on DJ Akademik's Twitch channel.

Throughout the song, Ross labels the rapper a "white boy," accuses him of using "ghostwriters," and asserts that mentor Lil Wayne "gave you the juice." He also claims that Drake underwent nose surgery to make his nose smaller and that Drake unfollowed him on social media after the rapper made fun of rapper French Montana.

Besides raps, the two have also continued the battle over social media where Ross made racist comments.

