Top 10 Best Kristen Stewart Movies: Exploring The Love Lies Bleeding Star's Works As She Turns 34

Kristen Stewart has already set the bar when it comes to acting. She has earned global recognition with the Twilight Saga movies. Her character in all the Twilight movies has developed but she made sure to not be known for only these movies.

Through her acting, she proved to the people that she could adapt to a variety of different roles. May they be larger-than-life roles or relatable to common people, she has aced every movie that she has been a part of.

Kristen Stewart's movies have not been of the same genre. Her characters in her films have achieved the notable recognition that she truly deserves. Having been a part of this industry since her childhood, Stewart still remains very underrated in terms of her talent.

A modern-day feminist icon, whose confidence and her grace shine through our screens. Let's explore the best Kristen Stewart movies that are not to be missed.

Twilight

Twilight released in 2008 tops this list. The movie was later on released in 5 parts in the later years. As we all know, Kristen Stewart has performed the character named Bella so well, that people think to this day that it's her real persona.

The movie is an adaptation of the book Twilight written by Stephanie Meyer. The movie is a fictional fantasy romance film…..it could be non-fictional if vampires are real, it's a possibility to be considered.

This role will forever be iconic as it set a new bar, up high, that not many people will be able to achieve. Her character development in all parts of Twilight has been achieved by her gracefully. It can surely be said that just like vampires in this movie, her role as Bella will stay alive forever.

Spencer

Spencer released in 2021 was a huge hit in terms of acting. Kristen Stewart has played Princess Diana. This critically acclaimed movie achieved great heights which helped us take a peak into Princess Diana’s personal life.

Princess Diana’s life has been controversial to this day, the princess is still to this day remembered and loved by the people. It was a huge responsibility for Stewart to do justice to this character. Stewart gave a performance for a lifetime without leaving any crumbs.

This movie should be watched if you are a Kristen Stewart fan. All the actors who were part of this movie, have done a great job, making us miss the line where we just forget that these are just actors portraying to be someone else.

Panic Room

Panic Room, released in 2003 is an iconic film that features Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster. Directed by David Fincher, this movie will give the audience goosebumps with the events that unfold in the movie.

In this movie, both the characters are forced to use the enormous panic room security system when three men break in to commit a crime in their brand-new brownstone home.

Kristen Stewart was just 12 years old when she worked in this movie. This young talent shined through, and looking back it was evident that she was serious about her art as an actor.

It was an unconventional role as a child artist, but she embodied this role with perfection. Both Stewart and Foster have naturally adapted to their characters, this duo was perfectly cast for their respective roles.

The Runaways

Released in 2010, The Runaways is based on a true story and is a biographical drama based on a 1970s Rock Band named The Runaways. Stewart played Joan Jett, one of the members of the band.

This also movie features Dakota Fanning, who plays Cherie Currie. The movie focuses on the conflicts that arise during the rise of the band. The movie explores the relationship that Cherie and Joan shared.

Due to this film, Kristen Stewart got a chance to prove that she was more than just portraying Bella from Twilight. At such a young age, she played this character flawlessly. She proved that she is much more than just playing monotonous roles. She, with this character, in a way made people forget about Bella from Twilight.

Personal Shopper

Directed by Olivier Assayas, the film explores an unconventional storyline. The movie was released in 2016. This movie is Kristen Stewarts' one of the best films to date. Kristen Stewart plays a personal shopper living in Paris, who tries to communicate with her brother who has already passed away.

The film is very well made, in the sense that the audience, while watching the film is very invested in figuring out the unknown that unfolds in the movie.

Kristen Stewart’s passion speaks louder in this movie. She has done great justice to the character she portrayed. This movie is a notable one in Kristen Stewart’s filmography.

Snow White And The Huntsman

Snow White And The Huntsman released in 2012, is a gem to be enjoyed with the family. This movie also features Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth. This is one of Kristen Stewart's movies that depicts the larger-than-life character very well.

The entire cast and the production team have done so well, that it is hard to fathom that these characters and the timeline portrayed do not exist. With a compelling storyline and compelling storytelling, the movie is worthy of a watch.

Crimes Of The Future

Crimes Of The Future, Released in 2022, is not for the faint-hearted. The movie has showcased some gruesome scenes that support the screenplay. This movie also features Viggo Mortensen, who has flawlessly delivered his performance and so has Kristen Stewart.

Set in the futuristic era, Kristen Stewart plays a supporting character named Timlin, who works in the National Organ Registry, she is charged with registering new organs developed through human evolution.

This movie has gained praise as well as been a part of controversies. If you are into thrillers and horror, this movie is for you.

Love Lies Bleeding

Love Lies Bleeding, released recently in March of 2024, explores the relationship between a gym manager played by Stewart, and a bodybuilder played by Katy M. O’Brian. This A24 movie takes you into a truly messed-up web of lies that will make you question many things about relationships and honesty.

Kristen has done an amazing job while showcasing her character. She has portrayed the vulnerabilities that her character has and the love, and passion she holds for her lover.

This is another proof, of how Stewart can grasp the idea of any role and make it come to life.

Clouds Of Sils Maria

Clouds Of Sils Maria was released in 2014. This movie made a major mark in Kristen Stewart’s filmography. The movie’s storyline follows an actress who is invited to perform a play again that made her famous 20 years ago. Stewart plays a character named Valentine, who is the personal assistant of the actress Maria Enders, portrayed by Juliette Binoche.



This was another Olivier Assayas film that Stewart was a part of. This director-actor duo seems to be very compatible as it clearly reflects on the screen via the work they perform. This role earned Stewart The César Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Welcome To The Rileys

This movie was released in 2010. Along with Kristen Stewart, this movie also features the iconic James Gandolfini and Melissa Leo. This movie takes you on an emotionally charged journey.

This is one of the best Kristen Stewart movies where she shines along with the legendary star cast that the movie featured. Her relationship with Doug (portrayed by James Gandolfini) in the movie sparks a kind of bond that is carried throughout the movie very beautifully.

This is one of the most underrated Kristen Stewart films that needs more recognition. And here’s a special mention to James Ganndofini who proved why he is called legendary.

The pain in Lois’s eyes (portrayed by Melissa Leo) is so apparent and done with perfection that is felt by the audience to the core. This movie is truly one of the best ones out there.

