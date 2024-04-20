Which Dickey Betts Song Did Bob Dylan Wish To Write? Find Out Amid The Former's Passing At 80

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.



Dickey Betts, the former guitarist of the Allman Brothers Band, passed away in April 2024, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable talent and timeless music. Amid the mourning for his loss, an intriguing revelation emerged from Betts about his interactions with none other than Bob Dylan.

Betts before his death talked about his on-stage performance with Dylan, revealing that Dylan knew every word of his iconic hit song, Ramblin' Man, and even expressed his wish to write that song.

Dickey Betts shared that Bob Dylan wanted to write his song Ramblin’ Man

In a revealing interview with Ray Padgett, included in Padgett's book Pledging My Time: Conversations With Bob Dylan Band Members later shared in Flagging Down the Double E's newsletter, Dickey Betts shared anecdotes about his encounters with the legendary Bob Dylan. Betts recalled an occasion when Dylan expressed his desire to perform Betts' iconic song Ramblin' Man.

Surprised by Dylan's familiarity with the song, Betts questioned whether he knew all the lyrics. Betts shared, "Another time, Bob wanted to do Ramblin' Man. I said, ‘You don’t know the words to that, do you?’” To Betts' amazement, Dylan confidently affirmed his knowledge, stating, "I know all the words to 'Ramblin' Man.' I shoulda wrote that song myself." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Betts recounted the experience with awe, noting Dylan's flawless rendition of the song during their performance together. Despite Betts' initial skepticism, Dylan's effortless delivery left a lasting impression, demonstrating his deep appreciation for Betts' musical craftsmanship. “So we sang Ramblin’ Man. He sang every word exactly the way I wrote it. I mean, he knew it! And he sang it better than it’s ever been sung before. [Dickey busts into Dylan's impression:] ‘I’m on my way down to New Or-leans this morning.’ He was talking and singing at the same time. It was great,” Betts stated.

Bob Dylan's acknowledgment of Dickey Betts' talent extended beyond their interactions, as evidenced by Dylan's 2020 song Murder Most Foul. In the 17-minute epic, Dylan pays homage to Betts with the lyrics "Play 'Blue Sky,' play Dickey Betts." Betts, humbled by the mention in Dylan's song, initially felt embarrassed by the recognition, attributing it to mere rhyme scheme convenience.

He recalled, “Oh, that was such an honor. All my friends were coming to me saying, ‘Man, did you hear Bob Dylan mention you in a song?’ I said, No shit.’ I heard the song. I was so embarrassed, that I would say, “Well, he just used me because it rhymes with Getz.” [laughs] People would tell me, “Oh, bullshit,” but anyway, I was very embarrassed because it was such a flattering thing for Bob Dylan to mention you in a song.”

ALSO READ: Who Was Dickey Betts? All About The Allman Brothers Guitarist As He Passes Away At 80

Dickey Betts passed away at the age of 80

Dickey Betts' contributions to music were monumental, shaping the landscape of Southern rock and inspiring countless artists throughout his illustrious career. Born a "ramblin' man," Betts embarked on a musical journey that led him to become a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band and a revered guitarist in his own right.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts (December 12, 1943 - April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old. The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family. Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt worldwide.

Advertisement

At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time,” the official statement read, as released on Instagram , announcing the death of Betts. Betts' passing at the age of 80 marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that transcends generations. His manager, David Spero, confirmed that Betts had been battling cancer for over a year and was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Despite his health struggles, Betts passed away peacefully at his home in Osprey, Florida, surrounded by his loved ones. His manager shared, as retrieved via Rolling Stone , “He was surrounded by his whole family and he passed peacefully. They didn’t think he was in any pain.”

Dickey Betts' revelation about Bob Dylan's admiration for his music offers a glimpse into the profound respect he earned in the music world. As the music world mourns the loss of a true icon, Betts' enduring legacy lives on through his timeless compositions and indelible impact.

ALSO READ: James Mangold Shares New Image From Set Of Bob Dylan Film Starring Timothee Chalamet; See Here