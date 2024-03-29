‘Sounds Like A F***ing Nightmare': Kristen Stewart Shares Her Thoughts On Joining The MCU

In a recent podcast appearance, Kristen Stewart, famously known for her roles in Twilight, expressed her firm stance against joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Despite her experience in blockbuster productions, Stewart doesn't seem eager to delve into the superhero realm anytime soon. Her candid remarks against working in the MCU were followed by her interest in working with Barbie director, Greta Gerwig.

Kristen Stewart believes that it’s a “F***ing Nightmare” to enter the MCU

Stewart's reluctance towards the MCU stems from a deep-seated aversion to what she perceives as the overwhelming nature of such projects. Despite her involvement in the highly successful Twilight franchise, which catapulted her to stardom, she remains hesitant about stepping into the superhero world. During her appearance on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, Stewart bluntly stated, without mincing her words, "I will likely never do a Marvel movie … it sounds like a f**king nightmare, actually.”

For Stewart, the prospect of participating in such projects appears daunting and unappealing though she clarified that she is not against the idea of working in big production films as she does like working in “big movies because I (Stewart) like people to watch them when I’m in them,” she added.

Kristen Stewart will only join the MCU if Greta Gerwig directs her film

Despite her firm stance against Marvel movies, Stewart leaves a door slightly ajar for potential reconsideration under specific circumstances. She acknowledges that her willingness to join the MCU hinges on significant systemic changes within the industry. Stewart emphasizes the need for more personalized experiences in filmmaking, lamenting the prevalence of algorithmic approaches. “You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not,” Stewart added.

Interestingly, Stewart identifies a potential exception to her reluctance: the involvement of acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig. Stewart suggested if Gerwig is to direct a Marvel movie, she might be persuaded to participate. The Twilight star hinted, “But maybe the world changes, that’s what I’m saying. How could I tell you no when maybe one day … if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it.”

Despite her reservations about mainstream blockbusters, Stewart's career has primarily revolved around indie films, where she has garnered significant acclaim. While she may be best known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight saga, Stewart has actively sought out projects outside of the Hollywood mainstream. Films such as A24's crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding and her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer showcase her versatility and depth as an actor.

Stewart's success in indie cinema underscores her commitment to challenging roles and narratives that prioritize artistic expression over commercial appeal. Stewart's stance over the MCU may disappoint some fans, hoping to see her in superhero roles.

