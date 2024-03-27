'Took The Kids To Mall': Twilight Cast Members Take 'Family Portrait' After Reunion At Epic Cons Chicago; See Here

Twilight fans would give anything to watch their favorite vampires or werewolves take over once again. But for now, all they are getting is a Cullen family reunion. The Twilight cast stepped into the Epic Cons Chicago this weekend to meet and greet fans. The outcome was a family photo worth cherishing for the next decade.

Even though lead stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner were not present at the event, the fan-favorite vampire family, the Cullens, seemingly enjoyed a blissful time. Peter Farcinelli, Jackson Rathbone, and Nikki Reed took to social media to mark the moment with cheerful notes.

Twilight fam reunites at Epic Con Chicago

The Twilight cast members Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone, and Peter Farcinelli regrouped at the Epic Con Chicago. However, the cast has met several times after the final film of the Twilight saga, Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012) released. Yet, they can’t seem to get enough of it. Facinelli captioned his post on Instagram, “Took the kids to mall for a family portrait. #Twilight 🧛❤️ Love this Coven.”

Advertisement

The picture featured the five members in silly poses against a theme background. Facinelli and Reed looked away from the camera, while Greene posed with a finger on her lips. Lutz put on a serious face and Rathbone questionably pointed at something. "I thought I saw an Eggward...For the #ratties #thesewer #twilight #reunion,” quipped Rathbone, who played the vampire nomad Jasper Hale, in his version of the Instagram post. Lutz aka Emmett Cullen sweetly noted, “Love family time 🙏🙌."

Nikki Reed, who took on the character of Bella Swan’s vampire sister-in-law Rosalie Hale, posted a fun video of the members doing a TikTok trend on her social media. The mutual love and precious bond between the actors are evident in their efforts to treasure the moment. Safe to say, the Cullens have lived forever.

Twilight might return but with a twist

Adapted from Stephanie Meyer’s ‘Twilight’ book series, the five-part film franchise was a smashing blockbuster. Likewise, there have been fan demands for a franchise revival and the creators were surely listening. In April 2023, it was revealed that Lionsgate Television, the film’s production company is working on another ‘Twilight’ series with Meyer.

Therefore, Vice Chairman of Lionsgate, Michael Burns stated during a press conference, “We’re going to go out with the ‘Twilight’ series, an animated series. I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.” Although the series is still in the early stages of development, details have leaked out that ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ writer Sinead Daley is attached.

ALSO READ: The Twilight Saga Set To Return As An Animated Series; Everything We Know So Far

Besides that, Lionsgate TV Studios has taken over the adaptation with executive producers Erik Feig and Wyck Godfrey, who previously produced the Twilight films through their Temple Hill production company, per Backstage. The Twilight series does not have a committed cast yet but rumors had Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortenga as a possibility. But there hasn’t been any confirmation yet.

The former Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are now hitmakers in Hollywood. Stewart starred in Spencer (2021) and the recent Love, Lies, Bleeding while Pattinson took over the duties of the Caped Crusader and starred in 2022’s The Batman, and 2020’s Tenet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Twilight Saga Set To Return As An Animated Series; Everything We Know So Far