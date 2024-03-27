‘Crying And Laughing’: Kristen Stewart Reveals She Became ‘Emotional’ Over Ryan Gosling’s I Am Just Ken Oscars Performance

Kristen Stewart confessed that she watched the 2024 Academy Awards from home during her recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, filmed the day after the ceremony. The Twilight actress said she was especially impressed by Ryan Gosling’s remarkable performance in I’m Just Ken.

Kristen Stewart was emotional watching Ken at the Oscars

The 33-year-old Love Lies Bleeding actress appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in an edition filmed the day of the March 10, 2024 Oscar ceremony. Stewart claimed she was moved to tears the entire time she watched it at home. “The Oscars were amazing last night,” remarked Stewart, who was nominated for Best Actress in 2022 for Spencer. “I feel like they’re at their best in years. You don’t think it was just an enjoyable show? However, the actress mentioned that she grew up with “Weird Barbie”-style toys rather than Barbie dolls.

“I was laughing and sobbing at the Ken thing for some reason. It’s emotional, dude, watching Greta Gerwig watch; it is heartwarming, man.” Stewart remarked, calling herself a “super-duper fan” of the 2023 Barbie movie, “when they did the one cutaway of her, and she was just, like, front-row belting and looking at the thing she helped kickstart.”

I’m Just Ken made its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 87 after Barbie’s theatrical release in July, making Ryan Gosling the first artist to chart on the list. The actor from Notebook, together with Simu Liu and several other Kens, sings passionately about his “blond fragility” in a high-octane sequence from the well-known movie.

The winning track, What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas, as well as Becky G’s The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot, Jon Batiste’s It Never Went Away from American Symphony, and Scott George and the Osage Singers’ Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, were among the five best original song nominees for this year’s Oscar ceremony. During the ceremony, all of the top contenders gave live performances of the selected original song recordings.

Kristen talks about working with Greta and her new film

Stewart discussed whether or not she would play the lead in a Marvel superhero film elsewhere in the podcast conversation. The former cast member of Twilight claimed to be a “yes man” who wouldn’t refuse an offer even though it seemed “unlikely” to her. “But maybe the world changes,” Stewart added before adding, “If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it.”

Stewart laughed and remarked, “It sounds like an f---ing nightmare, actually.” Regarding blockbuster film genres, she continued, “I enjoy large films because I like people to see them when I’m in them. There would need to be systemic changes. In the end, this strange, algorithmic experience prevents you from feeling anything personal about it.”

Stewart talked about her filmography on different platforms while promoting her new movie, Love Lies Bleeding. The actress, who starred in five films as the awkward young adult protagonist Bella Swan in the Twilight series, is not at all infatuated with the glistening vampire who lies at the franchise’s heart. However, she still has affection for his sweetheart Bella.

Had Kristen Stewart been the main character in the Twilight films, she most likely wouldn’t have remained with Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen for very long. While on her “Love Lies Bleeding” press tour, Stewart appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). She stated that she would have ended their relationship fairly immediately if Edward had begun to restrict her ability to make her own decisions. To the question of whether Edward was “f****d up,” Stewart replied, “Yeah. Though you should let a female make her own decisions, I understand the need for some form of protection.”

Stewart has discussed Twilight a lot while on the Love Lies Bleeding press tour. In five Twilight films, which brought in a total of $3.3 billion worldwide, she portrayed Bella Swan. In a Rolling Stone interview, Stewart recalled receiving criticism for her performance because of her melancholic on-screen acting. She emphasized that her portrayal of Bella remained faithful to the book series despite her melancholy. Certain executives desired Bella’s brighter eyes and more energy, but Stewart wasn’t on board.

They develop a bond throughout five films that frequently puts her in danger before Bella decides to give up humanity to live as a vampire for all time. Although many romance readers worldwide may disagree with Stewart’s assertion, many also concur: Edward’s actions in the series have sparked intense discussion, with some characterizing their dynamic as an abusive one.

