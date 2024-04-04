Did Elizabeth Hurley Hint At Being The ‘Older’ Woman In Prince Harry’s Memoir Spare?

Disclaimer: The following article has explicit mentions. Reader discretion is advised.

The Royal family is not without their share of controversies and speculations. The 2023 release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare came with its own share of theories and conspiracies. It was ghostwritten by JR Moehringer and provided many details into the life of Prince Harry, as it was meant to be a memoir. In one of the segments, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he lost his virginity. What did the prince say and where does Elizabeth Hurley come in, find out.

What did Elizabeth Hurley say about the Spare theory?

In an interview with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 58-year-old’s guest appearance and comments while speaking to host Andy Cohen sparked many conversations.

The 2023 memoir of Prince Harry called Spare, mentioned a segment where the Duke of Sussex revealed losing his virginity to an “older woman”. The Bedazzled actress said that she was not the “older woman” that the 39-year-old Prince was referring to.

It all began with a rumor that linked Hurley to the Spare memoir. The Royals actress began "That was ludicrous!" and added, "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous."

The Gossip Girl actress also added, "It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American.' Oh, it's Andy Cohen." To show she is not linked to Prince Harry, the actress said, "I've never met him in my life."

What’s the virginity chapter that Prince Harry talks about?

Spare has an “inglorious episode” where Prince Harry opens up about his virginity and how he lost it to an “older woman”. Harry recounted this incident stating these lines, "She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze.”

He also added, "Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us."

"Compellingly artful [a] blockbuster memoir."—The New Yorker (Best Books of the Year)

