Is Meghan Markle Pressuring Prince Harry To Maintain Relationship With King Charles? Insider Source Reveals

Prince Harry has been off the news as Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and King Charles’ Easter service presence started doing the rounds in the past few weeks. However, a latest report hints at the Princess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, might be pressuring her husband Prince Harry to maintain cordial relationships with the Royal family, especially King Charles, as the couple plans to get into a few “ventures”, as revealed by a source. Is this the only reason? Read on.

Is Prince Harry being pressured to maintain a relationship with the Royal family?

Tom Quinn, the royal author and commentator had an interview with The Mirror where he hinted at a possibility of Meghan Markle pressuring her husband Prince Harry to maintain relationships with the Royal Family for the sake of financial gains. The insider first began by saying “Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures.” He added further, “Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere.”

Tom Quinn used Edward VIII as reference to prove his points further. The royal author said, "Even Edward VIII, after the abdication, was given a few minor roles. And Harry will be aware of that."

Nonetheless, “there’s a real danger that Harry will feel lost – just as Edward VIII felt lost when things had cooled with Mrs Simpson,” as per Mr. Quinn. The royal source also added this information before signing off, “That’s the point at which Harry will really make huge efforts to build bridges with his brother and be allowed to be the part-time Royal (with Meghan) that he wants to be. But if palace officials have their way, it will never happen.”

While there is no confirmation on the authenticity of the information, this is all that the royal author said.

What did Prince Harry do to not get forgiveness easily?

It is believed that Prince Harry lost a court trial against a British Government decision to take away his taxpayer-funded protection after he quit his Royal duties. This came after the Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home office in 2020. Due to this, the Royal firm has suffered severe damages and losses. They are hence upset with Prince Harry, as sources reveal.

While we wait to see what happens between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

