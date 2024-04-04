Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Carrying On With The Royal Rift Amidst Carole’s Call For Support?

As Kate Middleton’s Cancer diagnosis shook everyone, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the Prince and Princess of Wales came to limelight. Recent reports hint at Meghan Markle waiting for Kate Middleton to make the first move in order to sort the rift. Palace sources have also revealed that Prince Harry will be close to King Charles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to have their “new ventures”. Did Meghan Markle ask for Kate Middleton’s apology? Find out.

Does Meghan Markle want an apology from Kate Middleton?

Yes. A palace expert, Tom Quinn who is also the Royal writer, suggested that Meghan Markle wants Kate to make the first move, fix the relationship so things get fine after a long ongoing rift in the Royal family. As Kate’s Cancer diagnosis has confirmed her absence from royal duties, the apology seems a long time away, until Kate recovers. As the Princess of Wales confirmed her diagnosis, it was visible that Prince Harry and Meghan were not aware of the same, as Quinn suggests, The royal source also revealed in an interview to The Mirror, “Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does. William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through.” He also added how Kate and William wanted to make amends. He said, "Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than the Sussexes. All this happening amidst Kate’s mother Carole’s sadness, gets everyone to sympathize with her.

Is Meghan Markle forcing Prince Harry to maintain a relationship with King Charles?

Tom Quinn, also hinted at a possibility of Meghan Markle pressuring her husband Prince Harry to maintain relationships with the Royal Family for the sake of financial gains. The insider first began by saying “Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures.” He added further, “Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere.” While we wait to see what more happens with the Royal family, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

