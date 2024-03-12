Bradley Cooper Wins Hearts In His Abbott Elementary Cameo After Academy Awards 2024

Abbott Elementary’s show-and-tell featured a student who went above and beyond. Khalil informed his classmates that he had “brought a famous person” who he had seen outside of school in the popular ABC comedy that aired following the 2024 Oscars.

Bradley Cooper makes a surprise appearance

Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) could hardly contain her excitement as Bradley Cooper entered the room and gave a startling introduction. “What? You are Bradley Cooper. Why are you here?”. “Well, whenever I’m in Philly, you know the deli across the street that’s my first stop,” said Bradley Cooper, a Philadelphia native adding, “My dad used to always say to me, ‘They’re the best hoagies in the city.’”

The fact that “everyone wanted to take a picture with him, so I figured he was famous,” Khalil continued, convinced him the star was the ideal choice for show-and-tell. Melissa texted the other teachers after stating, “You bet he is.” Cooper said, “So when my friend here asked me to come by, I had a minute, so I thought, what the heck,” indicating that stopping by was not an issue.

The Academy Award contender was then questioned by another kid, “If you’re famous, are you in Spider-Man?” The actor admitted that, although he was in Guardians of the Galaxy, he wasn’t in that Marvel film. The class seemed dubious, however. Then, assuming the persona of his well-known character, Cooper exclaimed, “Are you freaking kidding me? I am the voice of Rocket Racoon’s voice.” But Melissa had worked on a different project with him. She continued, “And the face of Alias,” to which he corrected her, “Not the face of.”

Advertisement

“Indeed,” he continued, “you were to me.” Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) added, “And he’s just not that into you,” after the other teachers had arrived. “Well, Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara Howard, that was rude,” said Janine. Janine emphasized, “No, He’s Just That Into You is my favorite Bradley Cooper film. It’s more of an ensemble picture, but if you think about it, it’s Justin Long’s movie.”

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper To ‘Hard Launch’ Relationship With Gigi Hadid At Oscars? Here’s What Sources Have To Say

Bradley jokes about his filmography

“You’re insane, Bradley,” Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) also said, “I’ve been a Cooper Trooper since Wet Hot American Summer.” To give him credit, Barbara said, “I just loved you in The Holdovers.” It was pretty touching. Gregory clarified, saying, “No, it’s not; it’s The Hangover.” When Janine finally had enough, she told Maestro, “He’s literally in a critically acclaimed film right now.” Melissa said, “Oppenheimer,” and Mr. Johnson said, “Is that the one about Napoleon?”

“Are you certain?” Regarding the Oscar-winning movie, Ava Coleman (Janelle James) enquired. Everyone is present in Oppenheimer. After clarifying, “I’m not in Oppenheimer,” Cooper inquired about the purpose of the cameras in the classroom.

“Brad, it’s a long story,” Jacob answered. Bradley said, “All right, I do have to get the hoagie.” “Well, does Khalil get an A because this was so much fun?” Cooper consented to snap a group picture before he went, and Janine remarked, “This is so exciting.” I am eager to inform all of the district’s residents.” Then the actor enquired, “The school district employs you? Yes, you are aware of the egregious underfunding of the schools.”

“Indeed. I’m putting effort into it,” she answered. “Let’s just take this picture.”

ABC broadcasts Abbott Elementary on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

ALSO READ: The Hangover Star Bradley Cooper Gets Emotional About Daughter Lea; Reveals He’s ‘Not Sure’ He’d Be Alive Without Her