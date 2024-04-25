Irina Shayk Struggles to Move On from Tom Brady

In the world of fashion and celebrity, few names carry as much allure as Irina Shayk. The 38-year-old Russian supermodel's stunning looks and high-profile relationships have made her a constant fixture in the spotlight. However, in the wake of her recent split from legendary football star Tom Brady, Shayk finds herself navigating the challenging waters of finding a new romantic partner.

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's Relationship Unravels

Shayk's relationship with Tom Brady was one of the most talked-about affairs in recent years. The pair had been dating on and off since 2022, with many speculating that they were on the verge of taking their relationship to the next level. However, their fairy tale came to an abrupt end in October 2023, reportedly due to their conflicting schedules and obligations.

A source close to the former couple revealed the reason for their breakup to People Magazine, stating, "They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time."

Irina Shayk Struggles to Move On

"She is shopping, but her dating pool is a tiny group of people. She needs famous, good-looking, and money. How many of those are there? Five, ten?" a source close to Shayk revealed to PageSix.

The source further disclosed that Shayk is primarily interested in dating men from Europe or North America, with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise reportedly catching her attention as a potential suitor.

A History of High-Profile Relationships of Irina Shayk

Shayk's quest for love is further complicated by her history of high-profile relationships. Prior to her romance with Brady, the supermodel had been linked to some of the most famous names in entertainment and sports, including actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter named Lea, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and even rapper Kanye West.

In a resurfaced interview with British Vogue from January 2021, Shayk candidly discussed the challenges she faces in finding a compatible partner, attributing it in part to her strong personality and self-assurance. "I'm a tough person. I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that," she confessed.

As the fashion world eagerly awaits Irina Shayk's next romantic move, her journey to find love in the aftermath of her split from Tom Brady continues, leaving fans and admirers alike wondering who will ultimately capture the heart of this stunning Russian beauty and if she can find a partner who can match her standards.

