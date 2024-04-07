Did Bradley Cooper Almost Leave Place Beyond The Pines After Film’s Script Was Rewritten? Director Reveals

Bradley Cooper had almost quit the 2012 movie Place Beyond the Pines. The director, Derek Cianfrance, revealed that for Cooper to stay, the filmmaker had to do a lot of convincing. The rewriting of the script made the iconic actor almost walk out of the film. Cooper, who stars in the movie alongside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, was not happy with the changes made in the script, especially to his character.

The director claimed that he handed over the script to Darius Marder, who changed every single scene from the previously written film.

What Did The Director Say About Bringing Cooper Back In The Film?

In a conversation with IndieWire, Derek Cianfrance shared that after Cooper read the scripts, he immediately messaged the filmmaker to say that he was out of the film. The director revealed, “I had given [Marder] the script and he had a lot of notes for it, and I kind of agreed with a lot of what he was saying. And so we rewrote every word from 10 weeks to six weeks. I remember giving Bradley Cooper the copy of The Place Beyond the Pines, the new script, and getting a voice message from him saying, ‘Bro, I just want to let you know I read the new draft and I’m out.’”

The Blue Valentine maker also revealed he needed Cooper to work with him on the film because half of the movie’s expenses were coming from the actor. The director shared, “I was moving my family up to Schenectady the next day, and the whole crew was coming up there. I had all the money anyway.” He continued to say, “I was like, ‘Can I come talk to you?’ So I went up to Montreal, and I had a long conversation with him from midnight to 3:30 in the morning where I got him back on. It was only in the last five minutes [he was convinced]. I think he just got tired. He wanted to go to bed.”

Bradley Cooper’s Appearance In Abbott Elementary

Bradley Cooper’s movie, Maestro, was nominated in seven categories at the 2024 Academy Awards. Though the film did not win the awards, Cooper soon made an appearance in an episode of Abbott Elementary as himself. The episode was hilarious because the cast members kept mistaking the actor for somebody else. While some in the show felt he was famous for Oppenheimer, others questioned if he acted in Napoleon.

After filming the hilarious episode with the cast of Abbot Elementary, the actor gathered the cast for a group picture, after which the creators of the show released a statement that read, “Bradley was actually incredible. He had a hectic schedule, of course, but was as eager to make it work as we were. We talked about the best creative way to have him join us for a cold open."

He added, "Since he’s a local [to Philly] it was easy to imagine he was visiting his favorite deli. Besides that, he was lovely on set. Super kind and cool to the cast, crew and kids. He walked down to meet the crew before it was even time for him to film. It was awesome, and it was a joy to act with him.”

Abbott Elementary was a standout at the Emmys after receiving 15 nominations and winning the Golden Globe Awards for Best Comedy Series.

