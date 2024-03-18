Who Has Bradley Cooper Dated In the Past? Everything to Know About His Previous Relationships Amid Romance With Gigi Hadid

It seems like Bradley Cooper is a ‘Maestro’ in dating!

From Jennifer Esposito in 2006 to model Gigi Hadid today, the actor has dated quite a few beautiful women. His longest relationship was with actress Irina Shayk, who welcomed daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in their five-year-long courtship.

Since Mr. Cooper’s relationship is making headlines these days, here’s a look back at his dating history!

Jennifer Esposito

The dating rumours first sparked when The Star is Born actor was spotted kissing Esposito at the Golden Globes party in January 2006. In the history of whirlwind romance, this one will be in the top five! The actors got engaged, married, and divorced, all within a year’s span.

The Oscar-nominated actor vaguely described the reason behind their split, “It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it...Sometimes you just realize it,” he said in an interview.

Cameron Diaz

Diaz, known for her roles in The Mask, The Holiday and Charlie’s Angels, was also linked to Cooper in 2007 when they were spotted getting cozy at a New York Giants game.

The affection clearly seemed more than friendly, as a source revealed that they were getting to know one another and were “very close and lovely.” However, they never confirmed their romance, so it supposedly was a short relationship.

Renée Zellweger

Joining the list of actresses Cooper dated is Bridget Jones Diary star Renée Zellweger. The two met on the sets of the supernatural horror movie Case 39 in 2006. The actors were open about their relationship and became serious quite quickly.

In an interview, Cooper opened up about Zellweger, "I just love her. I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her," he said. However, an insider revealed that Cooper was focused on his career, and the actress took a backseat, causing them to split in 2011.

Olivia Wilde

The Don’t Worry Darling actress was rumored to be “hooking up” with the Star is Born actor in 2011. The duo was spotted together at the Cinema Society afterparty for The Hangover Part II and seemed rather close. An insider revealed that the two were into each other, “They’re definitely hooking up...Olivia acted jealous when other girls came up to him.” However, Wilde’s representative denied the rumors and claimed that the actress was single.

Jennifer Lopez

Miss Jenny From The Block was apparently into Cooper for a short while, and the feelings were reciprocated. The speculations around their romance created quite a buzz in September 2011 when they were spotted on a “date” in New York.

A source at the time shared that “She [JLo] does like his attention, and it makes her feel good that he seems so into her. She has fun with Bradley, and he makes her laugh.” Even if they were a thing once, they are now on good terms and have moved on. JLo is currently with Ben Affleck, and Cooper is seeing Gigi Hadid.

Zoe Saldaña

Saldaña and Cooper starred together in a movie called The Words, and people started speculating because of their effortless chemistry. The speculation turned true as they were spotted together in intimate moments several times. At the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, the couple was spotted kissing, which confirmed their relationship.

On multiple occasions, Saldaña was also seen with Cooper’s mom, Gloria. But eventually, things didn’t work out for them. A source said that it was Cooper’s decision, "He dumped her; he just doesn’t want to be in a relationship at the moment.”

The Avatar star, who is now married to Marco Perego, shared her feelings during her split with Cooper, “I was finally able to spend time without being in a relationship, and even though it was a short period of time, it was beautiful. I lost that fear of being alone. It was bliss,” she said.

Suki Waterhouse

Cooper and Waterhouse were first linked romantically in February 2013 when they were seen leaving the Elle Style Awards together. On the same night as the Elle Style Awards, they were spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio at a nightclub.

The following month, they met again in Boston while Cooper was filming American Hustle. They kept their relationship low-key but made public appearances together.

They were each other’s arm candies while attending the SAG Awards 2014 and a White House State Dinner in February of the same year. However, the couple ended their relationship in January 2015 and remained on friendly terms.

Irina Shayk

Cooper and the Hercules actress were first linked in April 2015 when they were seen together at a Broadway musical performance in New York City. The two spent quality time in London while the actor was filming for Elephant Man on the West End.

Although the two publicly dated, they never talked about their romance explicitly. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it," Shayk said.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Lea De Seine, in April 2017. After four years of courtship, the couple quit in 2019 but continue to co-parent their daughter. "For Lea's sake, they spend time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter," an insider source had revealed.

Dianna Agron

According to a source, the Glee actress briefly dated Cooper back in 2022. But it was nothing serious, “He was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma [Abedin] started, but it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet,” said an anonymous source

Huma Abedin

Anna Wintour supposedly introduced Cooper and Huma Abedin at the Met Gala in May 2022. Sources revealed that they started dating after the Met Gala but described it as not a serious relationship yet, indicating it was still “in the early stages.”

The former aide of Hillary Clinton captivated the actor, “Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging,” a source revealed. The two abruptly ended amidst Cooper rekindling with Irina Shayk.

Gigi Hadid

The Silver Lining Playbook actor's latest flame is supermodel Gigi Hadid. A romance that started with Hadid’s harmless crush developing into a genuine relationship. Their first sighting together was after dinner at celebrity hotspot Via Carota in New York City, when they got into the same SUV.

The initial days were “fun” for the couple, "They are having fun. I don’t see anything serious happening right away, if at all. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, and busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute … and there is an attraction,” a source claimed.

However, the duo now seems to be getting “more and more serious.” The actor and model have daughters with their Ex-spouses, Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik. That’s definitely a shared experience thing to bond over!

