Over a decade ago, Hollywood was abuzz with rumors that actor Josh Hutcherson was on the verge of wearing the famous red and blue suit to play Spider-Man. Hutcherson recently spoke with Inverse about the auditions he went through for the part of Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, which was ultimately won by Andrew Garfield, as per Deadline.

The enigmatic casting decision

Casting choices in the entertainment industry are frequently cloaked in secrecy, leaving actors with more questions than answers. “You never find out. They just end up hiring somebody else. So, I never found out why,” Hutcherson said of his experience. The actor's open disclosure underlines the sometimes cryptic nature of the casting process, in which judgments are made behind closed doors, leaving aspiring actors in the dark.

While Hutcherson may not have played Spider-Man, fate had other plans for him. He earned the role of Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games just three weeks after auditioning for the web-slinging superhero. Hutcherson's success in the franchise pushed him into the spotlight and cemented his place in Hollywood. He reflected on the event, saying, "I also do know that three weeks or so after I auditioned, I ended up getting Hunger Games, so it kind of worked out."

Spider-Man in the multiverse: Hutcherson is open to weaving a new web

The notion of the multiverse has become a major changer in the ever-expanding realm of comic book adaptations. With Andrew Garfield resuming his role as Spider-Man opposite Tobey Maguire in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the universe has given up endless creative possibilities.

When questioned about the possibility of portraying Spider-Man in the multiverse, Hutcherson stated, “Yeah, I’d be open to it, man. I’d throw some webs around.” The enticing thought of Hutcherson swinging into action as Spider-Man in an alternative universe adds another element of intrigue for viewers.

Despite missing out on the role of Spider-Man, Hutcherson has built out a wide and lucrative career in Hollywood. Following his role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games saga, he went on to appear in films such as Escobar: Paradise Lost, The Disaster Artist, Five Nights at Freddy's, and, most recently, The Beekeeper. Hutcherson's ability to move fluidly across genres demonstrates his flexibility as an actor.

Lastly, the web of Hollywood casting decisions is frequently twisted, with performers negotiating a complex maze of auditions and uncertainties. Josh Hutcherson's career, highlighted by his near-miss with Spider-Man and subsequent success with The Hunger Games, shows the volatile nature of the entertainment industry. The notion of Hutcherson swinging into action as Spider-Man adds a fascinating dimension to the ever-evolving realm of superhero film as the multiverse continues to enchant moviegoers.

