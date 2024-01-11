Spider Man 4 rumored to star two more Marvel superheroes amid Madame Webb release

Spider-Man, introduced to the MCU's shared universe in Captain America: Civil War, is no stranger to working with other superheroes. In 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, Robert Downey Jr. starred as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, offering advice to the young hero. In 2019, Nick Fury had a guest appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home, sending Peter Parker on an Avengers-level mission during his school trip to Europe. In 2021, Doctor Strange and Wong teamed up with Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The first film trilogy for Tom Holland's Spider-Man saw the web-slinger come across various heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something Marvel Studios and Sony are reportedly interested in continuing for the character's upcoming fourth solo film, Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man 4 rumored to star two more Marvel superheroes

Tom Holland's Spider-Man films have introduced an older "father figure" superhero, a trend that may continue in the fourth installment in his solo superhero series. Insider Daniel Richtman has reported that Daredevil played by Charlie Cox will likely be seen in a significant role in the current draft of the Spider-Man 4 script.

Richtman also reported that Marvel Studios wants another superhero to step into the "Iron Man/Nick Fury/Doctor Strange" role, and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man is the "current idea." Another recent rumor indicated that Jon Watts may not return as director, and Marvel Studios reportedly eyes Drew Goddard as a possible replacement.

Though Holland will almost certainly be back, this could be his final time playing the wall-crawler. During a recent interview, Holland said, "I got so used to the Marvel machine and the safety blanket of Spider-Man, feeling like I was protected. So, doing something like this was incredibly scary, but because it was so scary, it was so fulfilling and so rewarding. Going forward, if there’s something that I feel like I can’t do, I want to do that one. Playing a sort of stupid English doofus is not what I want to do because that’s my life, right?"

What will be the plot of Spider-Man 4?

Rumors suggest that Spider-Man 4 will address the aftermath of the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, featuring Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Cox's Man Without Fear, despite plot details remaining under wraps.

Marvel and Sony may want Daredevil and Spider-Man to team up against a common enemy, as they previously crossed paths in their civilian identities in Spider-Man: No Way Home. D'Onofrio recently stated that only Daredevil and Spider-Man working together could successfully stop the MCU's Kingpin.

Marvel and Sony have not officially announced the start date for Spider-Man 4, but Richtman reported in October 2023 that the two companies are considering a late 2024 production start. He also revealed that Jon Watts is expected to return as director after helming the first MCU-set Spider-Man trilogy and that Zendaya will be back as Peter Parker's love interest Michelle Jones-Watson.

As for Holland, he stated in November 2023 that he would only reprise the title role if Spider-Man 4 was "worth the while of the character," explaining that he doesn't want to "make another one for the sake of making another one."

