Spider Man 4 rumored to star two more Marvel superheroes amid Madame Webb release
Marvel Studios and Sony are reportedly interested in continuing Tom Holland's Spider-Man's interaction with various Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes in his fourth solo film, Spider-Man 4.
Spider-Man, introduced to the MCU's shared universe in Captain America: Civil War, is no stranger to working with other superheroes. In 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, Robert Downey Jr. starred as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, offering advice to the young hero. In 2019, Nick Fury had a guest appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home, sending Peter Parker on an Avengers-level mission during his school trip to Europe. In 2021, Doctor Strange and Wong teamed up with Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
The first film trilogy for Tom Holland's Spider-Man saw the web-slinger come across various heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something Marvel Studios and Sony are reportedly interested in continuing for the character's upcoming fourth solo film, Spider-Man 4.
ALSO READ: Spider-Man No Way Home was "an opportunity to tie up loose ends" for Andrew Garfield; says the filming was "heaven"
Spider-Man 4 rumored to star two more Marvel superheroes
Tom Holland's Spider-Man films have introduced an older "father figure" superhero, a trend that may continue in the fourth installment in his solo superhero series. Insider Daniel Richtman has reported that Daredevil played by Charlie Cox will likely be seen in a significant role in the current draft of the Spider-Man 4 script.
Richtman also reported that Marvel Studios wants another superhero to step into the "Iron Man/Nick Fury/Doctor Strange" role, and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man is the "current idea." Another recent rumor indicated that Jon Watts may not return as director, and Marvel Studios reportedly eyes Drew Goddard as a possible replacement.
Though Holland will almost certainly be back, this could be his final time playing the wall-crawler. During a recent interview, Holland said, "I got so used to the Marvel machine and the safety blanket of Spider-Man, feeling like I was protected. So, doing something like this was incredibly scary, but because it was so scary, it was so fulfilling and so rewarding. Going forward, if there’s something that I feel like I can’t do, I want to do that one. Playing a sort of stupid English doofus is not what I want to do because that’s my life, right?"
What will be the plot of Spider-Man 4?
Rumors suggest that Spider-Man 4 will address the aftermath of the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, featuring Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Cox's Man Without Fear, despite plot details remaining under wraps.
Marvel and Sony may want Daredevil and Spider-Man to team up against a common enemy, as they previously crossed paths in their civilian identities in Spider-Man: No Way Home. D'Onofrio recently stated that only Daredevil and Spider-Man working together could successfully stop the MCU's Kingpin.
Marvel and Sony have not officially announced the start date for Spider-Man 4, but Richtman reported in October 2023 that the two companies are considering a late 2024 production start. He also revealed that Jon Watts is expected to return as director after helming the first MCU-set Spider-Man trilogy and that Zendaya will be back as Peter Parker's love interest Michelle Jones-Watson.
As for Holland, he stated in November 2023 that he would only reprise the title role if Spider-Man 4 was "worth the while of the character," explaining that he doesn't want to "make another one for the sake of making another one."
ALSO READ: Tom Holland's Spider Man marks first solo 'Home Trilogy' with future plans of Spider Man 4; Here's everything we know so far
FAQs
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more