Jason Momoa reveals he's 'houseless' right now; says that's nothing to worry about since he has a 'sleeping bag'

In a recent disclosure, Hollywood A-lister Jason Momoa revealed his present living condition, explaining that while he is without a permanent address, he is not homeless. The actor, best known for his appearances in iconic films and TV shows, discusses his odd lifestyle and the reasons behind his unusual decisions as per TMZ.

From homeless to houseless: Momoa sets the record straight

Jason Momoa explained recent statements regarding his living circumstances in a candid interview with People Magazine. Momoa, who had previously stated that he was homeless, now emphasized that he is just houseless. The actor revealed that, despite not having a typical home, he lives well in a trailer and even jokes, "I'm just houseless. I'm not homeless. I have a nice trailer."

Momoa divulged more about his present lifestyle, saying that he spends much of his time on the road. Jason Momoa tells fans that his decision to not own property is purposeful, despite any financial restraints. He went on to say, "I've never bought a house yet, so I'm excited to one day." The actor owes his lack of a permanent address to his hectic schedule, which is packed with film projects and other obligations.

Advertisement

The sleeping bag chronicles: Momoa's minimalist approach

The most perplexing remark came from Momoa himself, who casually proclaimed, "Everyone's like, 'Jason Momoa's homeless.' I'm like, ‘Relax. I got a f***ing sleeping bag." This comment represents the actor's current modest lifestyle. Despite being an A-list star with considerable wealth, Momoa appears comfortable with a simpler life, emphasizing his laid-back approach and down-to-earth manner.

Momoa's new docuseries On the Roam will provide another aspect to the story. The series will follow Momoa as he travels around the country, meeting intriguing people along the way. This project not only corresponds to his present itinerant lifestyle but also gives a unique look into the actor's road experiences and interactions.

While it may come as a surprise to fans that Jason Momoa, a well-known actor, does not own a home, he assures them that this is fully purposeful. Despite his recent divorce from Lisa Bonet, Momoa seems unconcerned with the property split, owing to the unorthodox nature of his living arrangements. His decision to embrace a houseless lifestyle represents a determined decision to emphasize experiences and initiatives over traditional goods.

Momoa's narrative stands out in a world where celebrities frequently flaunt luxurious lifestyles as a tribute to individualism and the search for a simpler, more meaningful existence. Fans should anticipate the unexpected from this captivating actor, who continues to challenge standards both on and off the screen, as he looks forward to the day he buys a home.

ALSO READ: Why did Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt cover their mouths in a recent pose? Exploring recent lip-reading controversy