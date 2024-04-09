Did Ray J Address Princess Love’s Latest Divorce News? Here’s What Reports Suggest

It has been over a month since Princess Love filed for divorce from Ray J—for the fourth time over the course of their relationship, and the singer is asking for joint custody of their kids and that most of their assets be kept separate.

On Thursday, April 4, Ray J. responded in a court document to Love's initial February 26 filing.

According to the documents obtained by People magazine, Norwood asked for both joint legal and physical custody of their two young children, daughter Melody, 5½, and son Epik, who is 4.

Ray J and his divorce filing, asset split and legal representation

In his divorce filing, Ray J also requested that he and Love split several of their assets, including miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects and the singer's earnings since their date of separation (which was also listed as "to be determined"), with attorneys' fees paid separately.

Moreover, Ray J is being represented by Laura Wasser, a high-powered celebrity divorce attorney who has recently represented Kevin Costner, and Ariana Grande during their divorces. As per reports, Princess Love first filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, in February, Love announced on her Instagram that the couple had parted ways.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram on Monday.

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.” wrote the star.

Ray J and Princess Love's marriage

Ray J and Love were married in Los Angeles in August 2016 after about four years of dating.

The divorce filing marks the latest step in the pair’s rocky relationship, which has played out on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Their marriage hit rock bottom in 2019, when Love claimed she planned to file for divorce after accusing the singer of leaving her and Melody “stranded” in Las Vegas.

By that December, though, they’d reconciled, and Ray J told PEOPLETV’s Reality Check that he was 'sorry for all the things that happened' between them.

“Well, first off, let me say, Princess, I love you, baby... We cool now and we’ll work it out,” he said. “I know you still mad at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it just got a little bit out of hand. Sometimes it gets out to the public and then everybody has their opinion on it, but we’re good though, as parents, as friends and as husband and wife. We just went through something,” he said.

Although the couple welcomed a son, Epik, in 2019, Love filed for divorce in May 2020, only to ask for the filing to be dismissed in just two months. Ray J then filed for divorce in September 2020 but agreed to call things off in March 2021. He later filed again that October but was officially allowed a dismissal in March 2023. Well, It looks like, after an on-and-off marriage, the couple is now trying their best to settle things post-divorce.

