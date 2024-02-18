Russell Crowe, renowned for his fearless approach to stunts, encountered a setback while filming Robin Hood in 2010. Here's what the actor revealed recently.

Russell Crowe reveals about setback while filming Robin Hood

Russell Crowe told People in a recent interview, "I jumped off a castle portcullis onto rock-hard uneven ground, we should have prepped the ground and buried a pad but we were in a rush to get the shot done in the fading light."

The actor continued, "With hundreds of extras around, arrows flying and burn pots setting the castle on fire, there was no pulling out, as I jumped, I remember thinking, 'This is going to hurt.' "

Crowe continued, "It was like an electric shock bursting up through my body, we were shooting a big movie, so you just struggle through, but the last month of that job was very tricky. There was a number of weeks where even walking was a challenge." He concluded by saying he "never discussed the injury with production, never took a day off because of it, I just kept going to work."

Russell Crowe wasn't aware of fractures for 10 years

Despite the discomfort, Crowe soldiered on without taking time off. However, a decade later, he began experiencing unusual pains in his legs, prompting him to seek medical attention. To his surprise, X-rays revealed old fractures in both shin bones, remnants of the incident during Robin Hood.

When the Doctor asked him, "When did you break your legs?" Crowe's reply was, "To jog my memory he said, 'Would have been maybe 10 years ago?'" He adds, "Apparently I finished that movie with two broken legs, all for art. No cast, no splints, no painkillers, just kept going to work and over time they healed themselves."

Reflecting on the ordeal, Crowe noted "In retrospect, I obviously knew something was wrong, to be the Kryptonian father of Superman was six months of incredibly intense physical training. Between the time off and that training, things fixed themselves."

Russell Crowe's latest movie Land of Bad has recently hit theaters on February 16, 2024.

