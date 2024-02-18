Linda Hamilton, famed for her role in The Terminator, is rumored to join Stranger Things Season 5, but she won't be watching it like a fan. Despite her love for the show, being part of it has shifted her perspective, making it difficult to enjoy it as before.

Is Linda Hamilton Joining Stranger Things Season 5

In an interview with US Weekly, Hamilton confessed “I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it, so it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

But admitted, “When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won’t be watching [season five].”

Linda Hamilton on the future story of Stranger Things Season 5

Joining the cast for the final season, Hamilton's role remains a mystery, even to herself. She told the outlet, “They have to be very careful with their story, so I still don’t know how it ends. And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it’s going to go. But that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know.” Despite the uncertainty, she's excited to contribute to the show and respects the need for confidentiality.

Although she can't divulge anything about her character, Hamilton is relishing her time on set. However, she faces challenges in sharing her experiences with friends, as she must avoid revealing any spoilers. Despite these constraints, she's thrilled to be part of the production, an unexpected turn of events for the seasoned actress.

Hamilton said, “I do get to be there for table reads and watch it unfold and be part of it. I’m thrilled to be part of it, but I just never, ever saw that one coming. It is different when you’re a fan of the show to sort of go, ‘Well, how do I fit?’ But we’re working on it. It’s good. It’s really good.”

Stranger Things Season 5 will continue the narrative following the events of the previous season. The release date remains undisclosed, but there are indications of a potential time jump to accommodate the aging cast. Despite logistical hurdles, the creators are dedicated to delivering an enthralling final season for fans to savor.

