‘Didn't Change Who I Was': Anne Wilson Opens Up About Her Sophomore Album

Modern trends in the music industry have encouraged new artists to travel through genres. Anne Wilson is testing her true potential as she launches her sophomore album with a spin towards country music. The album titled, Rebel, was released on Friday and the Christian singer-songwriter has allowed an insight into the inspiration behind the new genre-jumping album.

Anne Wilson has intended to stick to her faith-inspired music regardless of whichever genre she might be working on during her career. Therefore, her second album hosts 16 tracks of country music complete with lyrics on faith. While country music has often explored themes of faith even in the past, the Grammy-nominated singer is determined to rehash the meddling of genres with her new album.

Anne Wilson's new album pushes boundaries

At only 22, Anne Wilson is doing iconic work with her music. The My Jesus singer released her sophomore album Rebel on April 19 with the hopes of spreading her message of God through country music. Talking to People about Rebel’s inspiration, Wilson noted, “I didn’t change who I was.”

Though the Christian singer decided to try out her fate in country music after gaining recognition for Christian music in 2021, she hasn't budged from her beliefs. "I stuck to who I am and what I believe and it's really cool to see how it's all come together." The result is anticipated to be splendid.

In 2021, Wilson rose to fame with her debut album My Jesus, and was nominated for a Grammy for the chart-topping album and track of the same name. Similar elements and tunes from her first album, My Jesus can be heard in the melodies wrapped in country music in Rebel.

The young artist’s cross-genre exploration was encouraged by Nashville recording executive Cindy Mabe who enlightened Wilson with the idea of dropping the album in both spheres of music. It would bolster Wilson’s fanbase and aid in spreading her gospel message to a greater part of the world.

However, Willson was “hesitant at first,” per People. The singer recalled, “I said, ‘I’m not gonna change who I am to do country music.’ And she said, ‘We want you to be exactly who you are. We don’t want you to change a thing, and we need you to bring God back into country music.’”

Anne Wilson’s sudden turn towards music at 15

It all happened by chance but Wilson’s talent made it all the more concrete. In 2017, Anne Wilson, then 15, sang a rendition of What A Beautiful Name at her late brother Jacob’s funeral after her mother encouraged her to sing. She was propelled to musical fame as the video originally meant for her close family went viral online. Jacob had passed away due to a tragic road accident.

Eventually, a Nashville talent scout caught sight of Wilson’s unique voice and reached out to her. She launched her Christian music career in 2019 after signing a recording contract with Capitol Christian Music Group. At 19, Wilson earned her first Grammy nomination for her debut album, My Jesus, and climbed to No. 1 on the Christian and Gospel Chart.

