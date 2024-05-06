We have seen and heard many success stories of start-ups after appearing on Shark Tank India. But businesses facing troubles is a rare case, and this has become a reality for Shark Tank India 2 pitchers who secured deak from Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Peyush Bansal.

The start-up which delivers fresh-from-farm and organic Darjeeling Tea to customers across the country has received a legal notice from Sony Pictures Networks India.

Pitchers receive legal notice for using clips from their own pitch

The co-founder of the brand, Dorji, Sparsh Agarwal took to LinkedIn three days back and revealed that the Sony Pictures Networks India team has sent them legal notice for using clips from their own pitch in YouTube videos. He also mentioned that they are not the only ones to receive the notice, and revealed other pitchers who appeared on Shark Tank India also received them.

He wrote, "Day 10 of our Fundraise Challenge: Shark Tank India has sent us a legal notice!" Agarwal added, "We woke up to a number of legal claims made by the Sony Pictures Networks India team sending us copyright violation notice for using clips from our own pitch, on YouTube and Meta ads." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The co-founder of Dorji wrote further, "And we’re not the only ones— they’ve cracked down on each and every startup that appeared on Shark Tank."

Advertisement

Check out his post here:

Sparsh Agarwal mentioned a few of the brands in the post by tagging them. Expressing his disappointment, he shared that it didn't make sense to him why the showmakers would do this. According to him, he and other brands spend so much money to boost Shark Tank content on different platforms, which in return gives the show free publicity and improves its brand image.

He called this a bad business decision made by some executive/legal person within Sony and wrote, "It also goes against the entire ethos of promoting small startups." Along with the lengthy caption, he also uploaded a video where he showed the email he received from the team.

For the unversed, Dorje Teas appeared on Shark Tank India 2. They secured a deal of Rs 35 Lakhs for 15% equity from Sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal.

In his post, he also tagged some of the Sharks of the season; Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, and Radhika Gupta. The Sharks have not reacted to the post yet.

ALSO READ: Kettan Singh APOLOGIZES to Karan Johar after filmmaker expresses disappointment over his mimicry on Madness Machayenge