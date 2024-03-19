Disney’s Wish: When is it Releasing? Premier Date, Where to Watch, Plot & More

Disney has announced that its Golden Globe-nominated animated feature, Wish, will begin streaming soon . The original musical comedy, co-written by Disney Animation chief Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, follows the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a smart idealist, makes a powerful wish that is answered by a cosmic force called Star. The film also features Chris Pine as King Magnifico, the ruler of Rosas, and demonstrates that when one's will connects with the magic of the stars, great things can happen.

Wish's release date and where to stream

Disney has confirmed that Wish, an animated film directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, will be released on Disney+ on April 3, more than four months after its theatrical release in November 2023. The film follows Asha as she makes a wish and receives more than she bargained for when a mischievous wishing star comes down from the heavens. The film also became available for purchase on physical media platforms starting March 12.

Wish features a charming princess, evil royalty, and classical animation. It returns to Disney's roots as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary, focusing on marketing efforts as the movie's return to Disney's roots is a significant part of its marketing strategy.

Wish has a low Rotten Tomatoes score of 48% and a score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics criticize the movie for its over-reliance on nostalgia and its lack of new elements. Despite the stunning animation, the story lacks a sense of novelty. The film's user score on IMDb is 5.6 out of 10, and on Metacritic is only 3.6 out of 10.

Its opening day was a box office disappointment as it only earned $8.3 million, which is lower than the opening day for Pixar's Elemental. It also earned $3.9 million on Thanksgiving Day, $8 million on Black Friday, and $564,000 on Christmas Day. As of February 2024, Wish has grossed $63,918,394 in the US and Canada, and $187,530,593 in other territories, for a worldwide total of $251,448,987 combined.

Made on a reported production budget of around $200 million, this means the movie almost certainly lost money after marketing costs and theaters' cuts are factored in. Wish is sure to remain a divisive Disney movie, but its release on Disney Plus will mean that it now has an opportunity to reach those who didn't check the movie out in theaters or purchase it on VOD.

The plot and the cast of Wish

The movie, Wish takes place in the Kingdom of Rosas, located off of the Iberian Peninsula, a 17-year-old girl named Asha senses the darkness that no one else does about the kingdom's ruler, King Magnifico after she visits his castle to interview for a position as his apprentice. This eventually leads to her trying to make a passionate plea to the stars in a moment of need. Soon, an actual star from the sky named Star answers Asha's wish.

After the star falls from the sky, it is revealed that the star has magical powers to grant wishes as well. Together, Asha and Star must overcome the evils rising in Rosas and fight for a better future in order to have something better than what they already have and for all dreams to come true for the people of Rosas.

Following are the cast and the characters they played in the movie;

Ariana DeBose as Asha

Chris Pine as King Magnifico

Alan Tudyk as Valentino

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Victor Garber as Sabino

Natasha Rothwell as Sakina

Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia

Harvey Guillén as Gabo

Niko Vargas as Hal

Evan Peters as Simon

Ramy Youssef as Safi

Jon Rudnitsky as Dario

Della Saba as Bazeema

Keone Young as Mountain Climber, Tall Man Tourist, and Guard #1

Lucas Sigler as Bunny and Baby Mushroom

Holland Watkins as Mouse and Mountain Climber Wife

Woody Buck as Stag, Guard #2, and Citizen #5

Efé as Ship Captain and Fan Tourist

Nicole Lynn Evans as Mountain Climber's Wife and Mother Tourist

Heather Matarazzo as Flying Woman

Nasim Pedrad as Sania

Abraham Sigler as Tourist Boy

