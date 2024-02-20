EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya Talks Reprising Chani In Dune: Part Two And How She Connects To Her Character; ‘I Think She’s A Lot Tougher Than I Am’

Award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and an all-star international ensemble cast is all set to hit the theatres on March 1, 2024. Ahead of the release of the film, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Zendaya about reprising the role of Chani, a powerful Fremen warrior skilled at survival in the harsh desert dunes of Arrakis, and how she personally connects to the character.

Zendaya opens up about reprising the role of Chani for Dune: Part Two

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Zendaya, who is set to appear in the highly-awaited Dune sequel, spoke about reprising the role of Chani in the big-screen epic. “I only had a few days of filming on ‘Dune,’ so I was excited to come back and have a chance to explore so much more of Chani,” the actress said while talking about returning to portray Chani for the second time. “Filming ‘Dune: Part Two’ absolutely surpassed any kind of dream I could’ve ever had. Being on those sets, with those incredibly talented people in every department… I was in awe,” she shared.

The Euphoria star also mentioned how she and director Villenueve will be bringing the legendary world of Dune, and Chani, to a contemporary audience. “Denis was able to take the bones of a really beautiful piece of literature and then carve out things that match our modern times,” Zendaya said.

Advertisement

“It was important to me and to Denis that Chani had more agency, and the script gave Chani so much more to fight for and to dig into. Chani has a little bit more fire. It also allowed her to be complicated,” she continued, adding, “I love characters that are stuck between what their heart says and what their mind says, because it's a lot more fun to play a character that is in emotional turmoil and really struggling to figure out the right thing to do.”

ALSO READ: Will Zendaya Reprise Her Role If There Is A Third Dune Movie? Actress Reveals

Zendaya shares how she personally connects to Chani

During her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Zendaya also shared how she personally connected to the character of Chani. “I was constantly in that battle with Chani between her mind and her heart, all the time,” the actress began. “I think she’s a lot tougher than I am, by far- she would kick my a**!” she added. “She has such strength, which I admire, and such a passion for the betterment of her people, looking out for her people, taking care of her loved ones and her planet, which means more to her than anything,” Zendaya explained.

“I love very hard as well, and I have a much easier job than she does because I’m not a space warrior, but I think in whatever I do, I try to do it with the best sense of heart and integrity. Like Chani, I want to lead with what I feel is right, not just for myself but for the people around me,” the Spider Man star mentioned.

About Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is an upcoming American epic science fiction film from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, helmed by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. The movie will continue the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune and embark on the next chapter of the acclaimed bestselling novel. It will be a follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune and will feature returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub with Stellan Skarsgard with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Advertisement

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. The film is slated for a March 1, 2024 release in theaters in English and Hindi and will be releasing on IMAX Cinemas one day early on February 29.

ALSO READ: Dune: Part Two Gains Star Power with Anya Taylor-Joy's Surprise Addition Ahead of London Premiere