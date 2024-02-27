Is Marvel's Thunderbolts Currently Filming? Actress Florence Pugh Shares Exciting Update

If you are a Marvel fan, this current time would be great for you to live. With the introduction of multiple new and most-awaited characters as well as movies, Florence Pugh confirmed a piece of big news related to her role in Thunderbolts.

During the premier event for Dune: Part Two that took place on Sunday, the Black Widow actress confirmed that she has already begun filming for her parts in Thunderbolts.

Florence Pugh gives an update on the filming of Marvel's Thunderbolts

The Fighting with My Family star was present for the promotional event of Dune: Part Two with almost all the other cast members of the film, including Rebecca Ferguson. During the star-studded premiere, the cast of the second installment of Dune was seen in an uncanny dressing theme.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight , during the same event, Florence Pugh stated, "I've just started my next movie, my next Marvel movie, Thunderbolts."

She further stressed on the same, while also expressing her hard work and time management skills saying, "I feel so-I mean-honored that I’ve been able to basically do the most bizarre press tour for both movies (referring to Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer) at the same time and I've just started my next movie.”

Advertisement

“But I managed to squeeze this one in, so I feel very grateful that I've managed to juggle all of them at the same time," Pugh stated as she didn't believe she could make it for the premiere.

Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts is set to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe to new heights. With being a multicast movie, this Marvel film brings back the most acclaimed characters to the big screen. These are the big bad guys of the MCU, who are led by the ruthless Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross himself.

The Midsommar actress will be returning as her MCU character Yelena Belova, aka White Widow. This time she will be the lead character in the movie, supported by a grand cast that includes Sebastian Stan, as the Winter Soldier, David Harbour, playing the role of Red Guardian, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whom we last saw in Wakanda Forever as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Joining them will be Wyatt Russell, as US Agent, and Hannah John-Kamen, reprising her role from the 2018 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp as Ghost with Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Jake Schreier is directing the aforementioned new and most anticipated movie, while Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, and Eric Pearson are working on its script.

After multiple delays and casting changes, Thunderbolts is set to hit the theatres on May 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: This is how Geraldine Viswanathan celebrates getting recasted in MCU’s Thunderbolts; READ