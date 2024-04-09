Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Hurley Has To Follow THIS 'Annoying Mommy Rule' At Home; Find Out

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian is 22 years old now but still has to abide by this rule that the star has set. Elizabeth Hurley is proving that you can never be old enough to defy your mother because of the “very annoying rule” she has. Elizabeth starred in the thriller Strictly Confidential which Damian wrote and directed. Read more to find out as Elizabeth reveals what her rule for her son is.

Elizabeth Hurley’s rule for son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian turned colleagues for her movie Strictly Confidential. Damian,22 wrote and directed the upcoming film while his mother Elizabeth plays the character of Lily in the movie. The British actress revealed how her favorite thing to do was “work” with her son. Damian confirmed that the duo " don't have a conversation that isn't about work or filming or making a movie in some aspect."

Elizabeth spoke about how she has "a very annoying mummy rule" in place that involves the television. The star revealed, "I've always had what you say is a very annoying mommy rule in the house. We're never allowed to put the TV on until 6 p.m." She explained how the rule did not change even during the lockdown, continuing she added, “We've always stuck to that. So we try and work all day, but at 6, we'll go into the TV room."

Damian says that he moved back into his mother’s countryside place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since then his London apartment has been abandoned by him. “It went straight from COVID into making this film into the edit for this film to the press for this film,” he added. The two admit that they have had “amazing times” while they have spent time watching the TV together. Elizabeth explains how their ritual started out when she wanted to share with her son the movies that had been a part of her “growing up.” She said that the two have watched films from the “'80s and '90s films and '70s too in some cases."

Damian on working with mom Elizabeth Hurley

In an interview with People, Damian discussed what talking with his mother was like. He revealed how his mother had “promised” him that she would star in his first film. So when the time to work on Strictly Confidential came, she “dropped everything” to start working on the project.

The director shared that he shot his first short film in 2010 at 8 years old. Back then Elizabeth promised to be a part of her son’s first feature. “True to her word, the minute Strictly Confidential was green-lit, my mother dropped everything and raced out to the Caribbean to help," he recalled.

Damian admitted that the relationship between Directors and actors gets complicated at times but with his mother, there was nothing of that sort. He pointed out that it was a “joy” to go to work and “tackle” each day together. Damian who was born in 2002 is Elizabeth's only child that she shares with her ex Steve Bing.

