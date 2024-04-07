Elizabeth Hurley is an iconic actress and model. She is widely known for her outstanding performances in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Devil in Bedazzled. The 80s supermodel has always made an iconic impact on the lives of her fans. Speaking of iconic moments, Elizabeth Hurley once made the most daring and bold choice in 1994 when she wore the iconic Versace safety pin dress, which became an iconic moment forever. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about how she made sure her Versace safety pin dress stayed intact throughout the evening.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals how she made sure her iconic Versace dress stayed in place

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed how she prevented one of her most memorable and daring ensembles from creating a wardrobe disaster. During her new film Strictly Confidential’s premiere, in an exclusive interview with People, the actress discussed the gold safety pin Versace dress she wore to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

She said, "Well, the odd thing about all couture garments is that, despite their daring appearance, they are so grounded in your body. So that was certainly the most costly dress I'd ever worn. I never even heard of Versace when I was offered that dress to wear; it was made in the most extraordinary way. Before I left my residence, I bent down and touched the tips of my feet and extended and squirmed, and absolutely nothing shifted because, as you don't need to know, nothing moves, but they're all held together somewhere. And that was my first experience of that."

The late Gianni Versace designed the bodycon dress, which featured a plunging neckline, a high-leg split, and big gold safety pins going down the side. It was initially worn on the runway by model Helena Christensen. Hurley claimed that wearing the classic gown 30 years ago was the first and only time she ever wore it. "The last time I wore it was that day in 1994. Then it went straight back to Versace the next day."

Hurley laughed that the item has subsequently done tours because it is still a very famous dress, implying that it has its own profession, and said, "It's a well-traveled dress." She then added and said, "It was just amazing to have something on that was so beautifully crafted. And while it appeared to be really adventurous, it was actually entirely safe. Like wearing a bathrobe, really."

Elizabeth Hurley’s new movie Strictly Confidential

Strictly Confidential is directed and written by Damian Hurley. It is a 2024 American thriller film starring Elizabeth Hurley, Georgia Lock, Lauren McQueen, Freddie Thorp, Genevieve Gaunt, Pear Chiravara, Llyrio Boateng, and Max Parker. The plot of the movie reads: On the anniversary of her closest friend's suicide, Mia accepts an invitation to her Caribbean villa. During her visit, Mia discovers that every family member is hiding something. After learning this, Mia sets out to discover what happened to her best buddy.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley’s film Strictly Confidential was released on April 5, 2024, in the USA.

