'First Big Personal Loss': Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damien Hurley Reveals How He Understood Grief And Denial After Tragic Deaths Of Friend And Father

In Damian Hurley's gripping new thriller "Strictly Confidential," the tranquil Caribbean setting is shattered by tragedy when a young woman drowns near her family home. As the shock reverberates through her loved ones, they grapple with the painful aftermath of loss.

The inspiration for the film struck Damian, whose parents are the renowned British model-actress Elizabeth Hurley and the late American film producer Steve Bing, during a profoundly difficult time. He reveals that the idea took root after he experienced the devastating loss of a friend to suicide.

"It was a profound moment for me and my friends, facing such a monumental personal loss," Damian shares. Reflecting on the aftermath, he recalls being struck by the bewildering reactions of some friends who couldn't bring themselves to accept the reality of the tragedy.

“They just refused to accept that it happened at all,” he remembers, highlighting the complex and often bewildering ways grief can manifest.

ALSO READ: ‘It Was Amazing': Elizabeth Hurley Talks About Her Experience Of Wearing The Iconic Safety Pin Dress In 1994

Advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley's Resilience: Navigating Parenthood and Personal Loss

Tragically, the year 2020 brought another devastating blow to the Hurley family when Steve Bing also died by suicide in California. This heartbreaking event added another layer of grief to their already tumultuous journey.

Damian's entrance into the world in 2002 brought both joy and complexity to Elizabeth Hurley's life. Born after her relationship with Bing had ended, Damian's paternity initially faced doubt from Bing himself. However, after undergoing a DNA test as part of family court proceedings, it was confirmed that Bing was indeed Damian's biological father, a fact Elizabeth had steadfastly maintained.

Despite the challenges, Elizabeth embraced the role of single parent, raising Damian primarily in the U.K. and Australia. Damian himself acknowledges his mother's unwavering dedication, referring to her as a single parent and recognizing the strength she demonstrated in guiding him through life's ups and downs.

ALSO READ: ‘We Used To Bicker For Hours': Elizabeth Hurley Reveals How She And Ex Hugh Grant Fought Over Having Kids

Damian Hurley's Emotional Journey: From Personal Loss to Artistic Expression

In a candid interview with The Times in 2022, Elizabeth Hurley revealed that her son Damian didn't have the chance to truly know Steve Bing as a person. Despite this, the news of Bing's death deeply impacted the young filmmaker, stirring emotions of grief and denial that mirrored the themes explored in his own movie.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Damian opens up about the profound connection he felt with those who experienced similar losses. "My own biological father took his own life, and suddenly I understood those few people incredibly well," he shares, shedding light on the empathy and understanding that arose from his own experiences of loss and grief.

Through his art, Damian finds a way to navigate the complexities of these emotions, drawing from his own struggles to create stories that resonate with audiences on a deep and heartfelt level

ALSO READ: ‘I Refused To Listen': Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Hurley Reveals How Godfather Hugh Grant Warned Him About Showbiz

Damian Hurley: Navigating Loss Amidst the Hustle of Filmmaking

When asked about feeling a connection to his filmmaker father during the making of the movie, Damian takes a more reserved stance. "I didn't really have any time to sit and reflect and think about anything," he explains. Instead, his focus was consumed by the hustle and bustle of the production, quite literally "chasing costume trunks."

Following Bing's tragic passing in 2020, Damian took to Instagram to express his gratitude to those who reached out with condolences. In moments of loss and grief, the outpouring of support from loved ones can provide solace and strength, serving as a reminder that even in the darkest times, one is not alone.

ALSO READ: Have Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner 'Drifted Apart' Due To Hectic Schedules? Here's What Sources Claim

Damian's heartfelt message on Instagram conveyed deep appreciation for the outpouring of support during such a challenging time.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

In her own note on social media at the time, Elizabeth wrote, "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end.”

"In the past year, we had become close again,” she continued. “We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."