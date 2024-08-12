Elle King Reveals Her Dad Rob Schneider Sent Her to 'Fat Camp' When She Was a Child; Says It Was 'Toxic'

Popular American singer and musician Elle King opened up about her strained relationship with her father, Rob Schneider. In a preview for an upcoming episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 35-year-old Ex's & Oh's singer shared how her father, now 60, sent her to fat camp when she was a child.

In a TikTok clip from the episode shared on August 10, Elle King mentioned that she was a heavy child and that her dad sent her to fat camp. She recalled getting in trouble one year for not losing weight after spraining her ankle, calling the experience very toxic and silly. King also shared that she sometimes goes four or five years without speaking to her father, partly due to disagreements over his social views.

Elle King expressed her disagreement with many of her father's views, particularly on issues like drag and anti-gay rights. She stated, "He's just talking out of his a--, and I want to make it clear that I don't agree with what he says." Meanwhile, in 50 First Dates, Schneider's representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Elle King was primarily raised in Ohio by her mother, London King, and stepdad, Justin Tesa. She reconnected with her father, Rob Schneider, as an adult after a strained relationship during her childhood. Reflecting on her time with him, King shared that when she spent summers with her dad, it was often on movie sets where she felt overlooked and would get in trouble if she accidentally disrupted a scene.

Advertisement

Elle King recalled that her father, Rob Schneider, forgot every single one of her birthdays, including her 18th, when she was in summer school and came home to no recognition. In 2018, she shared that they had grown closer after she left a destructive marriage and struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues. However, in the recent clip, King mentioned they often go years without talking and added, "He never helped me," though she clarified, "I never wanted his help."

Worth A Short song singer Elle King shared that she doesn't want to be associated with her father, Rob Schneider, due to his poor reputation, adding, "He's just not nice." In the clip, King also discussed her efforts to repair their relationship, trying different approaches like writing letters and having soft conversations but often being dismissed. She reflected that while you can wish for someone to change, you can't control their actions or feelings, only how you react. Sometimes, she admitted, her frustration leads her to boil over and bust my lid.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘One Of A Kind Person’: Scott Weinger Recalls His First Meeting With Aladdin Co-Star Robin Williams