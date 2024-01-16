Emmy Awards 2024: Greys Anatomy Reunion displayed Katherine Heigl with Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr

In a heartwarming reunion, the beloved cast of "Grey's Anatomy" came together at the 75th Emmy Awards, marking a special moment for fans of the long-running medical drama. Katherine Heigl, who famously exited the show under controversial circumstances, joined Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson on stage.

Addressing the audience, Pompeo reflected on the show's journey since its debut in 2005, acknowledging its enduring impact on television and the strong bonds formed among the cast. Heigl playfully acknowledged the changes over the years with a wink to the camera, emphasizing the constant support from the show's incredible fanbase.

Chandra Wilson highlighted the fans' unwavering loyalty, noting their resilience through various dramatic plot twists, including plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes, and even a global pandemic. With the upcoming 20th season on the horizon, the cast expressed gratitude to the fans, officially recognizing "Grey's Anatomy" as the longest-running prime time medical drama in TV history.

James Pickens Jr. concluded the heartfelt moment by extending gratitude to the dedicated fanbase, emphasizing that the show's milestone would not have been possible without their support. The 75th Emmys, where this heartening reunion took place, can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India, allowing fans worldwide to share in the celebration of this iconic series.