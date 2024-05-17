Madgaon Express OTT release: Where and when to watch Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, Madgaon Express, debuted in the theaters earlier this year in March. The comedy caper starred Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, and Nora Fatehi. The rib-tickling comedy and the performances were well-received by the audiences, with several celebrities heaping praises on the film.

Meanwhile, a couple of months after its theatrical release, the film will now be available on the OTT platform too. You can just read ahead to learn where can it be watched.

Details of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express revealed

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video took to their official Instagram handle and shared the official poster of Madgaon Express to make an official announcement about its OTT release. The poster features the lead cast including Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Diveyendu and Nora Fatehi among others.

While sharing the news, the OTT giant accompanied it with a caption that read, “The Goa trip finally left the gc (group chat), followed by mobile phone and party popper emoji.” The film is now streaming on the platform and is available for users to watch from the comfort of their houses.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the announcement

The news left all the fans and followers visibly happy and excited as they expressed their reactions in the comments section. A user wrote, “Can’t wait to watch it,” another user exclaimed, “Time to watch it on OTT again.. what a beautiful film..,” while a third user remarked, “Thank you Team Full entertainment movie must watch.”

About Madgaon Express

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut film, Madgaon Express revolves around the journey of three childhood friends played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track as they find themselves embroiled in a world of crime, and chaos ensues. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in important roles.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar backed Madgaon Express under the production banner of Excel Entertainment.

Kunal Kemmu on Madgaon Express 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kunal talked about his plans for Madgaon Express 2, stating that even he feels he has to start writing for it. However, it'll be worth doing only when the story is better or at least as funny as the first one. He explained that no one expects anything from the first film, but when it becomes successful, next time, you have to meet the expectations.

