Emmy Russell Heaps Praises On Loretta Lynn’s My Husband’s Cheating On Me 24/7, See Here

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, Emmy Russell, is one of the participants in the latest version of American Idol. While entering the Top 24 of the reality show, Russell is walking in the footsteps of her grandmother, who is a legendary songwriter known for adding vulnerabilities to her songs under the title My Husband’s Cheating on Me 24/7. Praising Lynn’s songwriting skills, Russell opened up to People Magazine about wanting to create a similar type of music.

What Did Emmy Russell Say About Taking Inspiration From Her Grandmother?

In conversation with the magazine, the reality show contestant shared that she takes inspiration from Lynn’s songs and tries to experiment similarly with her songs. Russell shared, "Seeing how she was so confessional in her songs. She was probably known as 'my husband's cheating on me 24/7' and she stayed. I think that it was the vulnerability, that piece, that I picked up on as a writer.” The singer further added, "You really can only connect with people whenever you really are yourself. And so I think that's what I learned—how she serves the audience, but with her truth.”

Russell disclosed that she got through the audition round of American Idol with her song Skinny, which was inspired by Loretta Lynn’s songwriting skills. The singer wrote the song while dealing with an eating disorder. Russell said that now that she hears the song, it brings a sense of healing to her.

Emmy Russell Shared Insights Of Her Song, Skinny

At the time of composing Skinny, Russell struggled with an eating disorder. Opening up about the same, the Idol contestant shared, "I think I learned with 'Skinny,' even though I have a couple songs that I really love and relate to, 'Skinny's the one that I'm going to play because it feels like people connected to that one.” The singer continued, "Just being open with my experiences in life, hoping that people don't feel so alone."

Being close to her grandmother, Emmy shared that if Lynn had been alive today, she would have been proud of Russell. "She'd be just like, 'About time, honey.' That's all I hear her saying. 'About time, honey. You have it in you.' She used to always tell me — and I say this a lot—‘God doesn't give a plumber tools not to use.' And so it's like, if God gives you a gift, don't just throw it away."

The legendary Loretta Lynn breathed her last in October 2022.

