Euphoria Actor Lukas Gage Clears Air About Dating Rumors With Archie Madekwe; Find Out What He Said

The 28-year-old Lukas Gage captivates us with his blonde hair and deep hazel eyes. There have been rumors of him confessing to liking Archie Madekwe and everyone has been bridging the two together. When the actor was asked about the Saltburn star, he confessed that Archie is a “hottie”. But You star Lukas has also confessed about their relationship status. Are the two hot hunks of Hollywood together? Find out.

Are Lukas Gage and Archie Madekwe dating?

TMZ reports that Lukas Gage said that the two are categorically or literally not dating at this stage, but they are really good friends. This came around after paparazzis had asked about Gage’s relationship status at a Vanity Fair party earlier this week. The two had arrived together, dressed in black looking dapper! When asked whether the two are dating, Gage confessed to calling Archie his husband. Gage said, "Yes, this is my new husband" in a casual manner but fans and paparazzis took it beyond. This looked like fun as Gage has had a divorce from his half year spouse Chris Appleton in November 2023, so finding someone so soon seems impossible. Gage reveals how his focus is self love and dating himself.

Is Lukas Gage on a dating app?

After Lukas Gage’s divorce in November 2023, the Roadhouse actor was seen on Hinge, a dating app again in January 2024. But the app’s activity shows that this is not what resonates with Lukas. He is more old school. Gage also revealed that he has a celebrity crush that can get awkward as the two are a part of various media shoots together. His identity however, has not been revealed. As we wait to see what lies in store for Lukas Gage and his love life, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.